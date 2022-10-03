On this day: Celebrating Bobby Thomson’s ‘The Shot Heard ‘Round the World’ 71 years later

Read full article on original website
Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts
There’s a local tall tale dating back to the 1960s about a young lawyer (who had just came home from the Vietnam War) encountering a longtime-serving court officer and sharing distinct similarities. Both were from Staten Island. Both went to Curtis High School. Both captained the Warriors’ track team....
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
A tribute show to Mountain’s Leslie West set Sunday at Juicy Lucy BBQ
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peter Baron, longtime guitarist with Leslie West of Mountain (Mississippi Queen) and Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple/Rainbow) will perform a tribute show to West along with original Mountain drummer Corky Laing and former Mountain band members. The show is set for Sunday at 3 p.m....
Giants’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’...
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
Exclusive: Princess Anne visits Staten Island; royal rides the ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Lighthouse Museum welcomed Princess Anne on Tuesday in a monumental show of support for the historic St. George gem. Anne, one of the great champions in the international lighthouse community, was bestowed the title of honorary chair for the National Lighthouse Museum’s Campaign for Illuminating Future Generations, a comprehensive effort that launched in January to raise funds toward expansion, education, gallery space and preservation.
Best global eats on Staten Island: Peruvian food and a famed Pisco sour
Editor’s Note: This is the third part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats, then a taste of Sri Lanka. This time, we take a tour of Peru through the eyes and craft of one Staten Island chef, Cesar Franco.
It’s pumpkin time on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s pumpkin time, and nothing is more enjoyable than watching children pumpkin picking, painting, carving and decorating. It’s fun for all, whether in your own backyard, at a Staten Island event or at a nearby New Jersey farm. People started to carve demonic...
GRACE Foundation’s annual golf outing in memory of Anthony Iraci and 9/11 first responders set for Oct. 7 at Silver Lake Golf Course
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The GRACE Foundation will host a Golf Outing and Luncheon Friday, Oct. 7 at Silver Lake Golf Course to be followed by lunch at Max’s Esca in Dongan Hills. The outing will memorialize Anthony Iraci, a New York City first responder who succumbed to COVID-19 in 2020.
From Krispy Kreme and Xbox to Derek Jeter and “Star Wars”: 32 things that Staten Islanders have waited in line for (sometimes overnight)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s almost a rite of passage, even for adults: Waiting in line, sometimes overnight, in order to score that treasured toy, video game console or concert or sports ticket. Or maybe you waited on line to be among the first to see that new...
Staten Island D.A. raises alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy, has strong words for dealers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is among authorities raising the alarm about potentially-lethal fentanyl that is being sold in pills that resemble candy. “As too many Staten Islanders know, fentanyl in all of its shapes and forms, has killed our loved ones, torn apart families,...
Rob Manfred sets record straight on Aaron Judge-Barry Bonds home run debate
Fact: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League record-holder with 62 home runs in a single season. Fact: Former San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds is the MLB single-season record-holder with 73 home runs. However the debate about who is the true single-season home run king...
Nearly 2 million birds fly over New York in one night amid migration
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peak migration season saw nearly 2 million birds fly over New York Tuesday night, said the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y., but authorities stressed that light pollution continues to place a “significant impact” on the ability of birds to migrate safely at night.
Here are our winners! These SILive subscribers won free tastings from ‘Festa Italiana at The Mount’ this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s time for us to announce the winners who will be celebrating this weekend — Italian-style!. As a thank you to our Staten Island Advance/SILive.com subscribers, we offered our readers free VIP tickets to “Festa Italiana at The Mount” — a food and music event — during Columbus Day weekend.
Who loves the fall? Share this time with a new pet! Oct 8-9
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Halloween isn’t only for humans. These pet costumes will make your dog or cat look adorable. But before you buy, make sure to do your research. Make sure to measure your dog. Here are a few options:. Whatever costume you choose, please make sure...
Attention: Playwrights! Sundog Theatre now accepting writer submissions for annual Ferry Plays Series
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sundog Theatre is accepting playwright submissions for its upcoming “Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2023″ production. This coming year marks Sundog’s 21st annual presentation of new, original, short one-act plays about the Staten Island Ferry, everyone’s favorite boat. And this...
Who are Staten Island’s top teachers? Nominate one to win prestigious $25K award.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding teacher on Staten Island, you can nominate them to win a prestigious educator award worth $25,000. Nominations are open for the fourth annual FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
Mets’ Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title, Francisco Lindor promises him car
Jeff McNeil secured the 2022 National League batting title, finishing the year with a .326 average. How will the New York Mets slugger celebrate the accomplishment?. Well, it looks like he can expect a gift from teammate Francisco Lindor. McNeil secured the title when Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman failed to go...
