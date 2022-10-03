Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
survivornet.com
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors
On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
survivornet.com
Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
survivornet.com
‘Happy, Cheeky’ Baby Suddenly Couldn’t Lift His Arm But Doctors Said It Was Just ‘A Palsy’ And Not To Worry: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Luca was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor. His most noticeable symptoms was struggling to lift his left arm, but doctors didn’t originally think there was any reason to worry. The survival rate for children with cancer has improved over the past few decades, but pediatric cancer is still...
survivornet.com
‘Still Giggling!’ Beloved Indiana Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Is 11 Months Cancer Free And Living Her Best Life After A Tough Cancer Battle
Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, has been cancer-free for eleven months, and she’s continuing to thrive after beating cancer; she’s enjoying time with friends and family while in remission. Thackston battled colorectal cancer, which spread to her lung. She also recently had a biopsy which showed a growth...
'Heartbroken' Parents Share Warning After 13-Year-Old Son Dies of Severe Asthma Attack
Two grieving parents are opening up about the death of their teenage son, who succumbed to a severe asthma attack last month, in hopes of encouraging other parents to listen to their instincts and advocate for their children. Gabrielle, who requested her last name not be used, and Anthony Miller,...
TODAY.com
Mom, 30, details her experience with heart failure that mimics pregnancy symptoms
When Jessica Grib of St. Louis was about 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, her blood pressure started rising. At the time, the then-30-year-old thought little of it. “I wasn’t really concerned,” Grib, now 36, told TODAY. “I didn’t think that anything was going to happen.”
momcollective.com
In Our Family, We Walk to School Together
My nine-year-old daughter’s question caught me off guard as we meandered down the sidewalk, halfway through our daily half-mile walk to the elementary school. It was a beautiful morning, the sky clear, the air still thick with summer, my kids dressed in shorts and tan lines. I was pushing the stroller with my three-year-old inside and holding my two big kids’ backpacks while they walked beside me. I shifted the weight of my daughter’s heavy pack as she spoke.
14-year-old Marcus loves having fun, wants a family with siblings and pets
Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Marcus, who loves having fun and messing around with technology.
Healthline
How to Offer Support After Infant Loss or Miscarriage: A Guide
It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a village to grieve a child, too. We spoke with parents who offered suggestions on how to support them after miscarriage, infant loss, and stillbirth. Losing a baby in vitro, during birth, or anytime within the first year of...
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
A 2007 resurfaced clip turned a choir of Orthodox Jewish boys into a TikTok sensation — all thanks to one man's passion and determination to go viral
Yerachmiel Begun formed the Miami Boys Choir in 1977. In August, a 2007 clip of the choir performing "Yerushalayim" went viral on TikTok.
momcollective.com
Home Management Tips :: Just Add Sprinkles – Episode 88
WE’RE TALKING ABOUT SIMPLE PRACTICAL TIPS TO HELP YOU MANAGE – ALL THAT YOU MANAGE!. Mother to mother, we love sharing a good tip! In this episode, we’re covering tips for everything from calendar management to meal planning and practical wellness. Steph and Michelle will share a...
momcollective.com
A Weekend Escape for Moms: MOMCON 2022 Review
If you’ve ever planned a moms weekend away and lived your BEST life for two days while dad holds down the house (with too many snacks and screentime, but whatever), but then got stuck in your hamster wheel hours after getting home, keep reading. There’s a better way to...
