Kait 8
Mobile workshop exposes students to different skills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mobile workshop made a stop in Jonesboro for students to get hands-on experience in skilled professions. The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop truck welcomed the Westside Warriors aboard Wednesday, allowing them the opportunity to check out professions like welding, diesel driving, and eight other skilled professions.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Kait 8
Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus. “Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs. The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from...
Kait 8
Randolph County Chamber preparing for last “Battle of the Bands” of 2022
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its final “Battle of the Bands” this year. The event has been partnered with the Chamber’s “Summer on the Square,” which held its final event of 2022 a few weeks ago.
Kait 8
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Dyess
DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo...
Kait 8
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Valley View
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week will head to Jonesboro, where 5A East contenders Wynne and Valley View will match up at Central Dealerships Stadium. Both teams sit in a tie for first in 5A East. Last Wynne win in series: 2021 (21-6 at Wynne) Last...
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (10/5/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
Kait 8
Unique furry friend in Batesville gets prosthetic
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Alpaca is back on its feet after getting a prosthetic. Many know of Blowing Oaks Ranch run by the Barnett family, it’s become a destination in Arkansas to see alpacas. One of their alpacas, Cinco, was born in May, and he was...
Kait 8
Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has begun on the Monette Manor, a nursing facility that was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado. Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said crews are currently working on pouring concrete and said once the concrete is poured, construction on the foundation will begin. “I’d say they...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for James Madison
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will be tested this week against a team on the doorstep of the Top 25. James Madison is a Sun Belt newcomer, 4-0 this season, and receiving votes in the AP & Coaches Polls. “Very, very complete football team in all three phases,...
Kait 8
New solar facility coming to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new push for renewable energy is hitting Mississippi County. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Entergy Arkansas announced its Driver Solar project was approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The company said the 250-megawatt facility located on Highway 61 near Osceola would be its largest solar...
Kait 8
Williamson nets 2 goals, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight
Aliyah Williamson netted a career-high two goals Thursday afternoon, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-1 win over Louisiana. The Red Wolves (6-4-2, 4-1-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to four matches with the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2). Both teams tallied 14 shots, but A-State accounted for eight on target.
Kait 8
West Memphis mayor responds to claims of misuse of millions in city funds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis mayor responded to claims suggesting $7 million of taxpayer funds were misused in West Memphis in 2020. Marco McClendon, spoke Thursday morning after the allegations were made. McClendon claimed that the 2020 audit details that the misuse of funds came after the city...
