Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Mobile workshop exposes students to different skills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mobile workshop made a stop in Jonesboro for students to get hands-on experience in skilled professions. The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop truck welcomed the Westside Warriors aboard Wednesday, allowing them the opportunity to check out professions like welding, diesel driving, and eight other skilled professions.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Lawrence County university planning to renovate long-standing chapel

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University plans to renovate one of the oldest buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus. “Startup Chapel” is currently used by the school’s fine arts program and requires repairs. The renovation is made possible in part by a $200,000 challenge grant from...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Jonesboro, AR
Education
Kait 8

Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Technical Schools#College Degree#Linus College#Jonesboro High School#Arkansas State University#Cdl
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Dyess

DYESS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Mississippi County community is currently under a boil order advisory over issues with their water system. The Arkansas Department of Health said as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, the city of Dyess is under the order over “treatment interruptions” in their water system. This also affects the rural water system.
DYESS, AR
Kait 8

Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Valley View

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next Game of the Week will head to Jonesboro, where 5A East contenders Wynne and Valley View will match up at Central Dealerships Stadium. Both teams sit in a tie for first in 5A East. Last Wynne win in series: 2021 (21-6 at Wynne) Last...
WYNNE, AR
NewsBreak
Education
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (10/5/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Rundown. - A-State football/James Madison preview. - A-State...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims

Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Unique furry friend in Batesville gets prosthetic

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas Alpaca is back on its feet after getting a prosthetic. Many know of Blowing Oaks Ranch run by the Barnett family, it’s become a destination in Arkansas to see alpacas. One of their alpacas, Cinco, was born in May, and he was...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has begun on the Monette Manor, a nursing facility that was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado. Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said crews are currently working on pouring concrete and said once the concrete is poured, construction on the foundation will begin. “I’d say they...
MONETTE, AR
Kait 8

New solar facility coming to Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new push for renewable energy is hitting Mississippi County. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Entergy Arkansas announced its Driver Solar project was approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission. The company said the 250-megawatt facility located on Highway 61 near Osceola would be its largest solar...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Williamson nets 2 goals, Arkansas State women’s soccer wins 4th straight

Aliyah Williamson netted a career-high two goals Thursday afternoon, helping the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-1 win over Louisiana. The Red Wolves (6-4-2, 4-1-0 SBC) extended their winning streak to four matches with the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6-5, 0-3-2). Both teams tallied 14 shots, but A-State accounted for eight on target.
JONESBORO, AR

