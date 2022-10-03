Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO