'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War

Christina Haack came out swinging against Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star accused her ex-husband of using "manipulation tactics" on her family and friends to turn them against her in their ongoing custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the "false allegations" Anstead has continued to spew, including accusing her of exploiting their three-year-old son, Hudson, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the HGTV star addressed the bitter custody battle, announcing she has decided to remove all photos of Hudson from her social media, claiming she will not post any pictures of him going forward. Haack also claimed Hudson will no longer be shown on her reality show.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” Haack captioned her selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information.”

Claiming Anstead's actions have had a "great impact on me and my household," she revealed that Hudson's face won't appear on her public platforms any longer.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself," Haack stated.

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings," she continued.

Choosing again not to use Anstead's name, Haack said, "Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life."

She claimed it's "unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement (sic) tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family."

Haack added that the decision to remove Hudson will have no impact on the toddler.

"My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum," she wrote.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Anstead filed court documents last week, accusing his ex-wife of exploiting their child. He also cited Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey’s suicide as an example of the “lingering effects” a forced public life could have on their son.

"One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating,” he alleged. “I urge the courts to review the recent and tragic case of Kailia Posey and a defining embarrassing meme," he alleged.

Haack insisted that she had "never exploited our son Hudson," adding, “nothing was forced.”

Haack and Anstead finalized their divorced in June 2021, almost two years after welcoming Hudson. While they are still duking it out in court over custody of Hudson, they have both moved on in their personal lives.

Haack secretly married husband #3 in April. Anstead has been famously dating actress Renée Zellweger since splitting with his ex.