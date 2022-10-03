ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals reveal Wild Card Series roster, Game 1 lineup

ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the start of postseason as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a best-of-three Wild Card series. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. ABC will carry the broadcast of the first game of the series, though fans might be able to watch the game through AN ESPN stream supporting the broadcast. Click here for additional information on how to watch Friday’s game.
Wild Card Series kicks off at Busch Stadium today

ST. LOUIS – Wild Card weekend kicks off in St. Louis on Friday. All three games of the Wild Card Series will be held in St. Louis at Busch Stadium because in this new playoff format, the higher seed of the Wild Card Series hosts every game. The Phillies grabbed the last spot in the […]
Cardinals rank No. 1 in local TV ratings for second straight MLB season

ST. LOUIS – Millions of St. Louis Cardinals fans not only spent their summer packing Busch Stadium, but also following the action closely on TV. For the second straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals generated the best TV ratings among all 30 MLB teams through their local TV broadcast partner, Bally Sports Midwest. According to Nielsen Media Research data, viewership of Cardinals baseball through Bally Sports Midwest increased 31% from last year and reached its highest engagement level since 2016.
$2M offered to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years

(NewsNation) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to discuss the sports world’s hottest topics: New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run, Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial head injury and a report of systemic abuse in women’s sports.
