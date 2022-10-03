Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals reveal Wild Card Series roster, Game 1 lineup
ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the start of postseason as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a best-of-three Wild Card series. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. ABC will carry the broadcast of the first game of the series, though fans might be able to watch the game through AN ESPN stream supporting the broadcast. Click here for additional information on how to watch Friday’s game.
Wild Card Series kicks off at Busch Stadium today
ST. LOUIS – Wild Card weekend kicks off in St. Louis on Friday. All three games of the Wild Card Series will be held in St. Louis at Busch Stadium because in this new playoff format, the higher seed of the Wild Card Series hosts every game. The Phillies grabbed the last spot in the […]
Cardinals rank No. 1 in local TV ratings for second straight MLB season
ST. LOUIS – Millions of St. Louis Cardinals fans not only spent their summer packing Busch Stadium, but also following the action closely on TV. For the second straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals generated the best TV ratings among all 30 MLB teams through their local TV broadcast partner, Bally Sports Midwest. According to Nielsen Media Research data, viewership of Cardinals baseball through Bally Sports Midwest increased 31% from last year and reached its highest engagement level since 2016.
$2M offered to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener
José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in their wild-card opener
Albert Pujols finishes with more home runs in sendoff season than eight team leaders
Albert Pujols conquered the quest for 700 home runs, and then some more, in his farewell tour.
Jose Quintana named Game 1 Wild Card starter, Miles Mikolas goes Game 2
The St. Louis Cardinals will start Jose Quintana in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Miles Mikolas will start Game 2.
Cardinals enter postseason with three of NL’s Top 10 WAR leaders
Paul Goldschmidt. Nolan Arenado. Tommy Edman. Three of the National League's best players in terms of WAR will patrol the St. Louis Cardinals' infield during this weekend's Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Where, when, how to watch Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card Game
ST. LOUIS – Rise and shine, we’re just hours away from the start of postseason for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Friday at Busch Stadium. Busch Stadium will host at least two, possibly three, games this weekend.
Cardinals, Phillies to meet in playoffs for first time since 2011￼
More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title.
Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years
(NewsNation) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to discuss the sports world’s hottest topics: New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run, Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial head injury and a report of systemic abuse in women’s sports.
Before postseason, Cardinals’ 2022 campaign generates $334M for St. Louis metro
A storied season for the St. Louis Cardinals has been quite profitable for the St. Louis area economy.
