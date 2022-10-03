Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
WANE-TV
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle collides with pickup on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Illinois Road when a pickup truck traveling westbound attempted to turn left onto Getz Road. The motorcycle had...
WANE-TV
FWPD look to ID man in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an “ongoing shooting investigation.”. The police department released two photos of a man in a blue coat, jeans and white sneakers. The department said its Homicide Unit was attempting to identify “the male in the photographs regarding an ongoing shooting investigation.”
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police arrest nine suspects in drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested nine people in connection to a fentanyl drug investigation. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Narcotics Division has been investigating the sale of conterfeit blue M30 pills, containing fentanyl. The investigation resulted in the serving of search warrants at five locations.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after he was found lying unresponsive on the side of a north Fort Wayne roadway Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard. According to a report from the Fort...
WIBC.com
Man From Fort Wayne Among Two Aryan Circle Members Convicted for Violent Attack
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were members of the Aryan Circle which is known as a race-based and violent prison gang that has hundreds of members throughout the country in and out of prison.
WOWO News
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by car on SR 120
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials in Steuben County are investigating after an Angola woman was struck by an SUV Thursday morning while walking in the middle of State Road 120. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of West SR 120 in James Township at just before...
WIBC.com
Lawyer: The Women Must Prove Complaint Was Made To Huntington University About Abuse From Coaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former Huntington University track coach and his wife are accused of illicit behavior in a lawsuit filed by two former athletes. The lawsuit claims the school knew about the abuse and PED use by the coaches and did nothing to stop it. An Indiana...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
fortwaynesnbc.com
One of two children struck in Steuben Co. hit-and-run dies, police say
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says one of the two children who was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died of his injuries. The department says 13-year-old Wayden Bennett passed away on Monday, Oct. 3. 12-year-old Ryly Cumings, the second...
fortwaynesnbc.com
REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program. Fort Wayne’s NBC News reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend...
wsplradio.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
