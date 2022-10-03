Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
‘Miracle No One Was Struck': Suspect Fires Shots, Crashes in Virginia Chase, Police Say
A 27-year-old man who allegedly shot at police officers and state troopers was arrested Thursday after leading police on a daylong search across two Virginia counties, authorities said. Arlington County police first encountered Ricardo Singleton when he pulled up in front of the Arlington County courthouse and police headquarters about...
Police looking for man who allegedly hitched ride while running from officers
Officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes, including felony drug possession, after he allegedly hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.
fox5dc.com
14-year-old crashes mom's car, violates curfew in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 14-year-old stole his mother's car and crashed it Thursday morning, violating the youth curfew in Prince George's County. According to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Office, the incident occurred behind a building in Beltsville in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road. Officers responded to...
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
fox5dc.com
2 dead in Tysons crash; police say speed believed to be a factor
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities say two people are dead after an early morning crash in Tysons in which investigators believe speed was a factor. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along eastbound Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road. Officers say one vehicle was involved. Leesburg Pike was closed and...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting of 20-year-old inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting inside the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville in August has been taken into custody, police confirm. Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
fox5dc.com
Police searching for released inmate now wanted on separate charges in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police are asking for the public's help searching for an inmate released on Thursday who is now wanted for separate charges. Stone L. Colburn, 25, was originally charged with murder in the death of Natalie Crow, 25 of Round Hill. The homicide occurred in July 2021 in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Dr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
Arlington Police asking for help finding missing man after car found in Shenandoah Valley
Surur is a 5'6" Black man who weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Surur or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.
fox5dc.com
Man found dead from ‘trauma’ inside Prince George’s County home: police
BOWIE, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County after officers found him inside his home Friday morning 'suffering from trauma.'. Police say they responded to an address in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road in the Bowie area around 7:10 a.m. Once inside they found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
fox5dc.com
Student arrested after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick Co. high school
FREDERICK, Md. - A student was taken into custody on Friday at a Frederick County high school after trying to stab multiple people, according to authorities. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said deputies responded to the incident at Thomas Johnson High School, located at 1501 North Market Street in Frederick, just before 1 p.m.
Man on the run in Virginia: Police searching for suspect who escaped custody
The suspect, identified as Isaiah Dimtri Hall, was taken into police custody without incident, but, police said that on the way to the police car Hall was able to pull away from officers and ran away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for Hall, but he was unable to be found.
Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
fox5dc.com
Search for hit-and-run driver in deadly Annandale crash
Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead along Annandale Road on Sunday. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
Two people killed in crash near Tysons Corner Center
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a single-vehicle crash took place early Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike near Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Corner Center.
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle near Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County
FORT BELVOIR, Va. - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Fairfax County near Fort Belvoir. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Richmond Highway at Backlick Road about a mile away from Fort Belvoir’s Tulley Gate and Visitor Center. Authorities...
Comments / 0