Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
fox5dc.com

#Dc
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
WUSA9

Man hit, badly injured in Manassas crash

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department officers say a man was badly injured after he was hit by a car in Manassas Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Schofield Way. A public information officer for the police...
