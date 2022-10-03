Read full article on original website
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Bengals offense finds the end zone early and often against Ravens: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense hit new heights last year when they travelled to Baltimore. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set then career-high with 416 passing yards (a record he broke in the second game against the Ravens) while receiver Ja’Marr Chase set a new rookie single-game receiving record with 201 yards.
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Lawyer charged in connection with throwing water bottle at Jimmy Haslam during Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland attorney was charged Thursday in connection with throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the final moments of the team’s loss against the New York Jets in September. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River was accused of disorderly conduct by...
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem designated for return to practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially cleared cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for them to return to the active roster. “Particularly for week one, it’s (to) get them back into the flow of playing football,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think...
Why the first score of Sunday’s Browns vs. Chargers game will come on a big play
BEREA, Ohio -- There are two ways this game could go on Sunday between the Browns and the Chargers. It could be a quick, ball-control affair -- think the Vikings game last season everyone thought would be a shootout that never materialized -- or an actual shootout like what we saw between these two teams in Week 5 a season ago.
Watch Jadeveon Clowney return to Browns practice in hopes of facing the Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jadeveon Clowney return to practice from his right mid-ankle sprain for the first time since he sprained it Sept. 18 against the Jets. Clowney will likely be listed as questionable for the Chargers game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, but the Browns can sure use him against the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL.
Keep betting on Tee Higgins: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
Jadeveon Clowney rejoins Myles Garrett on the practice field Friday in preparation for Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns might have their Dynamic Duo afterall in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to defend against Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ top-ranked passing game on Sunday. Clowney, who missed the past two games with a right mid-ankle sprain, returned to practice Friday after sitting out...
Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Picks for the Sunday night game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday night with first place in the AFC North on the line. I think this is where the Bengals’ two-game win streak comes to an end. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson just present too many problems for the Bengals’ defense in both personnel and scheme. They’ve yet to see a quarterback like him, and I think the Ravens’ offense is going to make one more play than the Bengals’ to win the game. I think Baltimore is better than 2-2 (as I do for Cincinnati), but the Ravens are still my AFC North pick.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 4: The Browns are better off without Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland came to an end unofficially in March when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Months later, the Browns found Mayfield a new home in Carolina with the Panthers. Despite having to start Jacoby Brissett due to Watson’s 11-game suspension, the Browns seem, at least...
Why Nick Chubb should have an explosive run ... or several against the Chargers
CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled with their run defense this season, and Nick Chubb and the Browns should be able to take advantage as these two teams face off on Sunday. Over the last few weeks, L.A.’s run defense has had several major breakdowns, giving up 50-plus-yard...
Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson operate in vastly different ways; So what ties them together?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It shouldn’t take more than two separate offensive snaps on Sunday for the unknowing eye to see what’s different about Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Burrow is “Joe Cool.” He’s calm in the pocket. He’s poised. He’s never one to scramble unless he has to. He fits the bill as one of the NFL’s more traditional drop-back passers. Stylistically, there’s not a lot of difference between him and Jackson, the league’s 2019 MVP.
Bengals offense view revamped Ravens secondary as greatest challenge yet
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The tape of Baltimore’s two losses to Cincinnati last year were probably all the front office needed to put upgrading the secondary atop the offseason to-do list. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put up 941 passing yards with eight completions of 20 yards or more. In...
Browns vs. Chargers: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for out big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium between the Browns and Chargers. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are...
Chargers vs. Browns: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Browns could claim they should be sitting pretty with a 4-0 record entering their Week 5 matchup with the Chargers. However,...
What can Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations tell us about Joe Burrow’s?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he hasn’t paid much attention to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations. But whatever Jackson’s eventual extension ends up being, it figures to have a big role in what Burrow’s next contract might look like. “I love...
