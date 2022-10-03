ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Cleveland.com

Keep betting on Tee Higgins: Andrew Gillis

CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Picks for the Sunday night game

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday night with first place in the AFC North on the line. I think this is where the Bengals’ two-game win streak comes to an end. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson just present too many problems for the Bengals’ defense in both personnel and scheme. They’ve yet to see a quarterback like him, and I think the Ravens’ offense is going to make one more play than the Bengals’ to win the game. I think Baltimore is better than 2-2 (as I do for Cincinnati), but the Ravens are still my AFC North pick.
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson operate in vastly different ways; So what ties them together?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It shouldn’t take more than two separate offensive snaps on Sunday for the unknowing eye to see what’s different about Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Burrow is “Joe Cool.” He’s calm in the pocket. He’s poised. He’s never one to scramble unless he has to. He fits the bill as one of the NFL’s more traditional drop-back passers. Stylistically, there’s not a lot of difference between him and Jackson, the league’s 2019 MVP.
Cleveland.com

Chargers vs. Browns: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Browns could claim they should be sitting pretty with a 4-0 record entering their Week 5 matchup with the Chargers. However,...
