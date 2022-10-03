ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

8 spooktacular Fall eats and drinks in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Spooky season is in full swing in the Land and it’s time to explore some magical delights for our tastebuds beyond the usual (but still delicious) donuts and pumpkin ice cream. Check out these unique treats, eats and libations from some of Cleveland’s most inventive small businesses.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

These pets were doggone cute: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- How cute was that? Canines and their handlers went to great lengths with costumes this year at the annual Canine Costume Contest at Heritage Farm for the final day of the farmers market in Brunswick. The wind on Sunday (Oct. 2) would have blown some of those...
BRUNSWICK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Olmsted Falls, OH
Government
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
BEACHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Christmas#Olmsted Chamber#The Berea Chamber
Cleveland.com

Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Google
Cleveland.com

Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial

Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property

BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy