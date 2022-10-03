Read full article on original website
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
8 spooktacular Fall eats and drinks in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Spooky season is in full swing in the Land and it’s time to explore some magical delights for our tastebuds beyond the usual (but still delicious) donuts and pumpkin ice cream. Check out these unique treats, eats and libations from some of Cleveland’s most inventive small businesses.
These pets were doggone cute: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- How cute was that? Canines and their handlers went to great lengths with costumes this year at the annual Canine Costume Contest at Heritage Farm for the final day of the farmers market in Brunswick. The wind on Sunday (Oct. 2) would have blown some of those...
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022: What are Playhouse Square’s plans?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square has $10 million burning a hole in its pocket and is planning to make some improvements to theaters in the district. Anyone with the answer should get off to a good start in this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which features 10 questions on current events from the past week.
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
Cinematheque goes back to origin of movies with screenings via the ‘magic lantern’: Press Run
Magic lanterns: Where did the movies come from? According to the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, sophisticated glass-slide projectors known as “magic lanterns” were the direct predecessor of the cinema, reaching the height of their popularity during the 1890s. If you’d like to experience seeing a “movie” via...
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
World Smile Day will see me smiling throughout -- for God’s graces, valued friendships and the adventure of life: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I’m presuming most people don’t know what today is. Fact is, I might not have known either had I not bumped into information about this day on the internet. Yet I couldn’t allow this Friday to pass without my hoping everybody else honors it.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Jaja set to open next week in Ohio City (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jaja is pronounced ‘zha-zha’ and it means, well, mysteriously … nothing. What does ‘Jaja’ mean? It could mean ‘great view’ because it has just that from its second-floor perch in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood on Gehring Avenue. The West Side Market is next door, the cityscape laid out on the near horizon.
Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District: endorsement editorial
Competing for an Ohio House seat in the newly drawn 17th District are veteran Republican legislator Thomas F. Patton of Strongsville and Troy J. Greenfield of Fairview Park, former vice chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. The north-south district runs from Rocky River to Strongsville, picking up Middleburg Heights, Brook Park, Fairview Park and Cleveland Wards 16 and 17 along the way.
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Solon School District seeks volunteers as it begins strategic planning process
SOLON, Ohio – The Solon City School District is seeking community volunteers to serve on four strategic planning action teams that will address the district’s major strategic objectives identified by the 45-member planning team. The full strategic planning team met Sept. 27-29. It represents key stakeholders in the...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reducing adoption fees during ‘Adoptober’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees throughout October, in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog month. During “Adoptober,” as it is affectionately called, residents can play a Halloween-themed Plinko style game where they could win adoption fees between $30 and $50, rather than the regular $95. Fees include spay or neuter services, vaccines, a 2022 dog license, microchip and current rabies tag.
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
Berea officials consider redeveloping Smith School property
BEREA, Ohio -- The former Smith School property at 535 Wyleswood Drive in Berea is being considered for possible redevelopment. Berea City School District officials, as well as Mayor Cyril Kleem, Berea City Council and the Longbrooke Homeowners’ Association board, are considering entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to seek potential developers to provide proposals for the nearly 13-acre site.
