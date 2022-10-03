Read full article on original website
Related
Lock Haven Clearfield to host open house in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lock Haven University Clearfield campus will be hosting an open house later in October for potential students. The open house will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 and run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Founder’s Hall. Prospective students who attend will learn about what the campus […]
Central Michigan Life
CMU celebrates 50 years of geology
During Homecoming weekend, Central Michigan University’s Department of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences (EAS) is celebrating 50 years of geology at CMU. All EAS alumni and friends are all welcome to attend a day of activities for the "BIFtieth" anniversary on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The "BIF" part of the event name comes from a play on words for fiftieth. The letters stand for "banded iron formation."
Comments / 0