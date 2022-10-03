During Homecoming weekend, Central Michigan University’s Department of Earth & Atmospheric Sciences (EAS) is celebrating 50 years of geology at CMU. All EAS alumni and friends are all welcome to attend a day of activities for the "BIFtieth" anniversary on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The "BIF" part of the event name comes from a play on words for fiftieth. The letters stand for "banded iron formation."

