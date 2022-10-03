ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for his role in an armed burglary.

The incident took place back on Oct. 21, 2018. Neighbors of the home on 88th Avenue in Greeley called 911 at 4 a.m. about a man who was outside screaming for help before leaving in a vehicle.

According to the DA, officers with the Greeley Police Department pulled over a vehicle that matched the neighbor’s description. Inside the car they found a woman driving, a male passenger and a 4-year-old child.

Police said both the driver and passenger were covered in blood. They told police that the man had just been shot in the shoulder at their home.

5 recent officer-involved shootings under investigation in metro

The DA said that the woman told police she was asleep alone in her bedroom when she was woken up by two men. The woman said that one of the men pointed a gun at her face before putting her in a headlock and dragging her to the basement. The men allegedly beat her.

During that time, the DA said that the woman’s adult son and his young son were also woken up by the intruders. The men also allegedly beat the adult son before dragging him into the bathroom with his child.

That is when police said Ramirez came into the bathroom and shot the man in the shoulder.

“He didn’t just shoot to shoot,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Wrenn said during the sentencing hearing. “He shot to kill that night. In that effort, he almost took the life of a great man who served his country and who was raising his young son.”

According to the DA, during the invasion, the suspects stole several cell phones, a handgun, electronics, and household items totaling more than $2,000.

Dennis Mathistad
3d ago

So now 4 years after the crime, he is finally sentenced. Amazing there can't be swift justice but then I guess there is plenty of money to be made by the lawyers.

