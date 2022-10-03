ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Broadband, public health are two big recipients in Arkansas American Rescue Plan funds

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7E1i_0iKJM8LN00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas has taken advantage of the American Rescue Plan funding with significant investments in broadband and public health.

According to its yearly report issued Aug. 18 by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Steering Committee, the state has spent $192.8 million on broadband expansion, $316.8 million on health care, or $509.6 million in total. An additional $2.6 million has been committed to broadband but not spent, and health care has an additional $2.06 million committed to projects but not spent as of the August report.

New COVID-19 wave, staff shortages delay ambulance response times in Little Rock

The broadband spending is across grants to communities to add services and administration of the state’s expansion plan. Arkansas has $195.4 million of the funds allocated to broadband, with $192.8 million spent through August.

The most significant single figure in broadband funding is the $182.5 million for State Broadband Grants, described as a public/private partnership in the report. The remaining $12.9 million funding commitment is on the administration side, including developing a masterplan for state broadband.

The public health section of the Arkansas plan can be broken down into two areas: The physical infrastructure needed due to the pandemic and services that need to be ramped up due to the pandemic’s impact on communities.

States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls

Hospitals needed to add beds due to the demands of the pandemic. Arkansas spent $78.4 million on this across 16 hospitals using ARPA funds. All of the money allocated here has been paid.

Beds and the other COVID-19 medical support were reported at $316.8 million.

Pandemic support did not end with beds. Additional staffing, staff support, biohazard handling and care of hospital COVID-19 patients called for $238.4 million in funds.

Outside of the direct funding for COVID-19 treatment was the need for funding community support, such as safe places for children affected by the pandemic. Arkansas Boys & Girls Clubs received $5.6 million in funding. Additional funds for protecting women and children from harm, such as domestic violence protection programs, have $3.8 million of funding committed, with $1.8 million of that spent through August.

Arkansas House, Senate pass income tax cut legislation in special session

The state must file a yearly report with the federal government to show that ARPA funds are being used appropriately. Arkansas received $1.57 billion in aid through ARPA in two $786.5 million payments a year apart; the second payment was received in May of this year.

Most of the Arkansas funding, $1.08 billion, remains unallocated.

Additional ARPA funds were allocated directly to city and county governments .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
neareport.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?

The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
swark.today

Chris Jones Shares Vision to Lift Up Arkansas During Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate

LITTLE ROCK – Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, joined by third-party candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., participated in Wednesday’s televised gubernatorial debate, hosted by KATV and moderated by KATV’s Chris May. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee, did not show up and her absence was represented by an empty chair.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
Kait 8

Deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For property owners across the state of Arkansas, you have an important deadline coming up. According to state officials, the property tax deadline for the Natural State is Saturday, Oct. 15. You are urged to make sure to pay before the deadline to avoid...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Examiner

Arkansas lawmakers haggle over teacher pay

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on the Senate and House Education Committees agree Arkansas teachers should get a pay raise, but just how much remains up for discussion. The education committees met jointly on Monday to consider issues raised in the 2022 Adequacy Report. Teacher salaries emerged front and center during the meeting.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Century Farm Program adds 37 farms

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture inducted 37 additional Arkansas farms into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday (Oct. 3). The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2022 Rural Fire Show celebrates Arkansas firefighters

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division hosted the 2022 Rural Fire Show this past weekend, with over 650 in attendance representing 135 fire departments. Photos from the event are available at flic.kr/s/aHBqjA9HC9. The Rural Fire Show is a free event held in appreciation...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy