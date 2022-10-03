Read full article on original website
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues
Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit. The New York Rangers will...
