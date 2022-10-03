ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself

Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Bama Player Doesn’t Want Tide to Blowout Aggies

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on his weekly podcast and YouTube show, “Always College Football,” where he previewed the upcoming college football slate. When the Alabama-Texas A&M segment came up, McElroy discussed how the Aggies could hang close and his reasoning on why he did not want the game to be lopsided.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Yardbarker

Alabama QB Bryce Young a game-time decision vs. Texas A&M: 'It's going to be a pain-tolerance thing'

It's a big game for the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. So far, in fact, it's the second-biggest game on the schedule after Week 5's win at No. 20 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide play host to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies aren't the juggernaut they started the season out as — they were ranked No. 6 to start the year — but they're still a capable team that will give Alabama a challenge. Case in point, the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami and No. 10 Arkansas in back-to-back games before handling Mississippi State on the road this past weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Rat Poison#American Football#College Football
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Paul Finebaum caller makes outrageous Jimbo Fisher 'hitman' comment

A caller to “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday made an absolutely outrageous comment about Jimbo Fisher. A caller who identified himself as “Roger in Texas” discussed the Texas A&M coach. Roger began by talking about some comments Nick Saban made about fans attending Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Crimson Tide. Then Roger turned his attention to Fisher.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Yardbarker

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends message to those accusing him of slacking off

Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Week 5 injury Report: Latest on Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.

Minnesota linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) got in a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him in a good position to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Smith was listed as questionable for last week's game with the New Orleans Saints and missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday, however, and played 24 snaps and recorded a sack in the 28-25 victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 5: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 5. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its second trip to London on the young season. CBS will broadcast nationally in just one window on Sunday, while FOX will have a game in both early and late windows this week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy