Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Heading into the season, Texas A&M vs. Alabama was supposed to be a massive rematch for a multitude of reasons. Now, not so much.
Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself
Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wade Phillips tweet perfectly sums up lame Colts-Broncos game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos were giving a new definition to the meaning of dreary on Thursday Night Football. Leave it to someone, ex-NFL head coach Wade Phillips, who has seen just about every kind of football game, to sum up how lousy this contest was. Bravo. Phillips is...
Nick Saban goes all-in on rat poison rant ahead of Texas A&M, drawing strong parallels to last season
While Alabama is rightly a large favorite over Texas A&M for when the Aggies come to Tuscaloosa this weekend, head coach Nick Saban is once again wary of the “rat poison” out there for his team to ingest. He likened the scenario to last year, where Alabama went to College Station and lost.
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Former Bama Player Doesn’t Want Tide to Blowout Aggies
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on his weekly podcast and YouTube show, “Always College Football,” where he previewed the upcoming college football slate. When the Alabama-Texas A&M segment came up, McElroy discussed how the Aggies could hang close and his reasoning on why he did not want the game to be lopsided.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama Football: We know about one quarterback for Saturday
Along with four ‘quarterback unknowns’ for Saturday night’s Alabama football game against Texas A&m, there is one known QB situation. Thursday afternoon, the rumor Aggies’ QB, Max Johnson has a broken thumb, is rumor no more. As reported by ESPN, Johnson has a broken bone in...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Alabama QB Bryce Young a game-time decision vs. Texas A&M: 'It's going to be a pain-tolerance thing'
It's a big game for the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. So far, in fact, it's the second-biggest game on the schedule after Week 5's win at No. 20 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide play host to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies aren't the juggernaut they started the season out as — they were ranked No. 6 to start the year — but they're still a capable team that will give Alabama a challenge. Case in point, the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami and No. 10 Arkansas in back-to-back games before handling Mississippi State on the road this past weekend.
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings
With a couple job openings in the Pac-12 there are a handful of coaches that are viewed as targets
NFL・
Among the Games of College Football, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher Continue to Play Chess
While the offseason spat might have seemingly been resolved, the game between the coaching duo is far from over.
Yardbarker
Paul Finebaum caller makes outrageous Jimbo Fisher 'hitman' comment
A caller to “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday made an absolutely outrageous comment about Jimbo Fisher. A caller who identified himself as “Roger in Texas” discussed the Texas A&M coach. Roger began by talking about some comments Nick Saban made about fans attending Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Crimson Tide. Then Roger turned his attention to Fisher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama's Nick Saban: Players don't care about offseason spat with Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher
This offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban accused former assistant coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M of recruiting violations, setting off a fiery back-and-forth. On Saturday, the two head coaches will have their first face-to-face meeting since the summertime fracas when No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends message to those accusing him of slacking off
Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.
Yardbarker
Vikings Week 5 injury Report: Latest on Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.
Minnesota linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) got in a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him in a good position to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Smith was listed as questionable for last week's game with the New Orleans Saints and missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday, however, and played 24 snaps and recorded a sack in the 28-25 victory.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 5: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 5. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its second trip to London on the young season. CBS will broadcast nationally in just one window on Sunday, while FOX will have a game in both early and late windows this week.
NFL・
Comments / 0