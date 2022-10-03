August 5 marked the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, and Rogue Theater is presenting Marilyn/God by Rosary Hartel O’Neill to honor her memory. In this one-woman dramatic comedy, Monroe (played by Lola DeVillers) has just died and confronts voices in her head to validate her life as an actress. The play captures Monroe’s effervescent humor as she is both confused and intrigued by the signs she must follow to climb her way into heaven. It also explores the many levels of complexity of the cult goddess: her vulnerability, anger and loneliness, and the ways in which American culture and the worship of beauty and fame shaped, aborted and forwarded her rise to stardom.

