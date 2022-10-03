Read full article on original website
Obituary: June Marie Lemens Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck
June Marie Lemens, Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck, 52, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Her life will be honored with a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor David Leistra officiating. June will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol.
Obituary: John C. Moore
John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.
Obituary: Robert M. Anderson
Robert M. Anderson, 84, of Sister Bay, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Milton and Edna Anderson. Robert graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1955 before heading to Chicago where he worked a few years in construction prior to serving our country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Bob would return to Door County working in all areas of construction for Willard Erickson, Carlson Erickson Builders, and Myron Beard at Highview Builders to name a few. He also worked in the 1980s for PBI Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.
IN MEMORIAM: Patty Williamson Still Had Stories to Tell
Patty Williamson was 74 years old when she wrote her first story for the Peninsula Pulse – a piece about the history of Ellison Bay’s Pioneer Store, published back in 2008. At the time, I thought it was a one-off effort. Over my 18 years at the Pulse,...
One-woman Show Honors Marilyn Monroe
August 5 marked the 60th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s death, and Rogue Theater is presenting Marilyn/God by Rosary Hartel O’Neill to honor her memory. In this one-woman dramatic comedy, Monroe (played by Lola DeVillers) has just died and confronts voices in her head to validate her life as an actress. The play captures Monroe’s effervescent humor as she is both confused and intrigued by the signs she must follow to climb her way into heaven. It also explores the many levels of complexity of the cult goddess: her vulnerability, anger and loneliness, and the ways in which American culture and the worship of beauty and fame shaped, aborted and forwarded her rise to stardom.
HELP of Door County Receives $10,000, Director Recognized
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: a time when the nation recognizes survivors of domestic violence and their struggles to live liberated, safe, violence-free lives. HELP of Door County has served thousands of victims and their children in this effort since it began in 1979. Executive Director Milly Gonzales was...
New Pastor at Hope United
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay has hired its first female pastor in the church’s 140-year history. The Rev. Carol Reynolds joined Hope in late September as its full-time pastor after serving, most recently, a United Church of Christ congregation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Church members selected her after a comprehensive, 15-month, nationwide search.
Peninsula Poetry: In Honor of Francha Barnard
During October, the Door County Poets Collective is honoring the late poet Francha Barnard. Francha Barnard died close to her 76th birthday this year. She had retired to Baileys Harbor in 2005 after a lengthy career as a librarian in Sheboygan. Shortly after she arrived here, she joined the poetry...
Peninsula Pulse September 30-October 7, 2022
My nephew – a husband and the father of four young children – was killed by a drunk driver. I know the impact that such a tragedy can have on the entire family and their community, and so I was dismayed to read the “Can You Afford to Drink and Drive?” essay in last week’s [Sept. […]
Door County Medical Center Auxiliary Fulfills $250,000 Pledge
When the Door County Medical Center proposed a new, state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility in 2018, the DCMC Auxiliary stepped forward to make a bold pledge of $250,000 over five years. That pledge was fulfilled Sept. 13 when a $45,000 check was presented to Brian Stephens, DCMC president and CEO, during the Auxiliary’s annual luncheon.
Stukenberg Reads from Debut Novel Oct. 8
Sturgeon Bay native Jill Stukenberg will present an author reading Oct. 8, 2-3:30 pm, at Write On, Door County. Her debut novel, News of the Air, was selected as the 2021 winner of the Big Moose Prize from Black Lawrence Press. Part domestic realism, part eco-fiction, this novel centered in northern Wisconsin is a story of family and place that unsettles.
Hope Art Alcoves Gallery Reopens
The walls of the Hope United Church of Christ’s gallery space, Hope Art Alcoves Gallery, have been empty for a while, but the space is coming back to life Oct. 14, 5:30-6:30 pm, with an exhibit featuring the work of Door County artist Kari Anderson. Church member Mark Jinkins,...
Book Fair Supports Local Writers
The sun was out for the second Door County Writer and Book Fair held Oct. 1 at Write On, Door County. The event featured 34 speciality groups and writers – novelists, poets, memoirists, song writers, playwrights, children’s picture book authors and others – who live in or have significant ties to Door County. The event also included author readings throughout the day.
Bits & Bites: Changes at Carrington, Top Deck
If you can’t get enough of brunch, here’s one more option to add to your list. As of Oct. 2, The Carrington at Landmark Resort is serving brunch every Sunday, 8 am – 1 pm. Enjoy classics such as scrambled eggs and applewood-smoked bacon, along with house specialties that include Door County cherry waffles and the chef’s weekly special. The Carrington is located at 7643 Hillside Road in Egg Harbor.
Write On Gala Celebrates Literature
Readers, writers and other lovers of the written word gathered Sept. 29 at Write On, Door County’s Writing Center to celebrate storytelling of all kinds during the organization’s annual gala. It was a night of new beginnings as well, as Al DeGenova was introduced as Write On’s new...
District 1 Alder Receives Standing Ovation
(From left) District 1 Alder Helen Bacon is part of Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission, whose members gave planner/zoning administrator Christopher Sullivan-Robinson a standing ovation Sept. 21 while he was attending his final commission meeting. Sullivan-Robinson is leaving the position after five-plus years to begin a senior-planner position next month in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Nasewaupee Gives Notice to Split from SDFD
SDFD kicks one of the town’s members off the board. The Town of Nasewaupee provided the Southern Door Fire Board with official notice at its annual meeting Sept. 28 that the town intends to leave the Southern Door Fire Department (SDFD). Nasewaupee plans to form its own fire department...
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Group Seeks Input on Aging in Place
Do Good Door County, a non-profit tackling aging concerns in Door County, is embarking on a series of action plans to help make aging in place safe, enjoyable, and viable for current and future residents. A core part of developing an effective action plan is to collect information and feedback from Door County residents regarding how you view the opportunities and challenges faced by those who wish to age in place and to identify ways we can all work together to enhance the age-in-place infrastructure. For this reason, we are conducting a survey of Door County residents. The survey will end on October 25, 2022.
Little Eddie Gets Big Boost for Mental Health Programs
A last-minute gift helped to double the impact of the eighth annual Little Eddie Big Cup golf outing at Peninsula State Park on Oct. 2. During the nine years since Eddie Strege’s passing, his friends and family have turned the event into not only a celebration of his life, but also a fundraiser to support mental health programs in Door County. Strege died by suicide after battling mental illness.
