ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 77

red tail
3d ago

TRUMP. ,,, a very sick person,,,trying to take us back to the 1940's ,,his wishes to be a dictator are front and center,,,he has discussed for certain nationallys and certain colors ,,its a appalling and un-American he shames this beautiful country

Reply(3)
30
84Bravo
3d ago

Not only do I not understand Trump,I don't understand his keepers. Why are they allowing him access to any social media? He has proven time and again that he can be hateful and disparaging to anyone who doesn't follow his rules. (Only known to him & changes constantly) These words stir up people not in their right minds and could put whomever Trump is targeting that day in jeopardy.

Reply(7)
17
ARMY_VET
3d ago

76 years old and this guy is still acting like a spoiled 12 year old (sorry 12 year olds). His base said Biden was too old but they're gonna vote for him when he's 78? Give us a break with your blatant hypocrisy.

Reply(4)
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elaine Chao
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#The Wall Street Journal#Truth Social#Senate#Democrat#Transportation
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
HuffPost

Trump Called Out

The special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case told Donald Trump’s legal team to back up their client after he said the FBI planted documents at his Florida estate.
POTUS
People

People

335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy