TRUMP. ,,, a very sick person,,,trying to take us back to the 1940's ,,his wishes to be a dictator are front and center,,,he has discussed for certain nationallys and certain colors ,,its a appalling and un-American he shames this beautiful country
Not only do I not understand Trump,I don't understand his keepers. Why are they allowing him access to any social media? He has proven time and again that he can be hateful and disparaging to anyone who doesn't follow his rules. (Only known to him & changes constantly) These words stir up people not in their right minds and could put whomever Trump is targeting that day in jeopardy.
76 years old and this guy is still acting like a spoiled 12 year old (sorry 12 year olds). His base said Biden was too old but they're gonna vote for him when he's 78? Give us a break with your blatant hypocrisy.
Related
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
RELATED PEOPLE
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
Fact check: Donald Trump did not, cannot file 'impeachment lawsuit' against Nancy Pelosi
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
Jimmy Kimmel Shows Donald Trump Jr. And Eric Trump What Dad Really Thinks Of Them
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Trumpster in the Dumpster
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Trump Called Out
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 77