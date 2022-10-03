There is a rising crime trend in Delaware and across the country involving residential burglaries of Asian business owners. Suspects working in groups are conducting surveillance on Asian-owned businesses to pick up on patterns and schedules. It is common for the suspects to enter the business or watch the outside from the parking lot to determine when the victim(s) is not home. Suspects will also follow victims from their businesses to identify their homes and vehicles. In most cases, the suspects may be from out of state or from a different country. Suspects will also move from state to state conducting burglaries. Unfortunately, victims are sometimes selected, in part, due to stereotypes that business owners have items of high value in their homes.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO