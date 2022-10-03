Read full article on original website
Beth Osborne
4d ago
Every state should have this program! Thank you for your service! Job well done!
5
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS
(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
WBOC
Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling
MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Woman saves person trapped in car, delivers baby immediately after
One woman went from taking care of someone trapped in a car after a car wreck, to welcoming her new born baby. All in the span of 24 hours.
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Authorities in New Castle, Delaware hope new video may help solve cold case
The video shows a person jumping into a Honda Civic and fleeing the William Penn Village Apartments on February 11, 2015.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEE AN INCREASE IN BURGLARIES INVOLVING ASIAN BUSINESS OWNERS
There is a rising crime trend in Delaware and across the country involving residential burglaries of Asian business owners. Suspects working in groups are conducting surveillance on Asian-owned businesses to pick up on patterns and schedules. It is common for the suspects to enter the business or watch the outside from the parking lot to determine when the victim(s) is not home. Suspects will also follow victims from their businesses to identify their homes and vehicles. In most cases, the suspects may be from out of state or from a different country. Suspects will also move from state to state conducting burglaries. Unfortunately, victims are sometimes selected, in part, due to stereotypes that business owners have items of high value in their homes.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | "He is no longer the same" - community supports family of crime victim, a Wilmington small business owner
The family of a Wilmington jewelry store owner who was severely beaten during a robbery last month wants the suspect to face more serious charges. Meanwhile, the community is showing its support behind the family of the assault victim - a Korean immigrant who met his wife in the United States and worked long hours to gain the confidence to open his own business.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN EDGEMOOR GARDENS
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Edgemoor Gardens. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:14 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Paynter Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a 41-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. Officers and New Castle County Paramedics helped provide aid to the victim. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition.
New Bancroft School under construction, may open fall ‘24
The new $84 million Bancroft School, which will span across several blocks in Wilmington, may be open for students by fall 2024. By then, said George Wicks, supervisor of facilities and planning for the Christina School District, the new building should be standing and the old one torn down. The old school, which serves grades one through eight, was built ... Read More
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
firststateupdate.com
County Medics Armed With New Life Saving Tool
The New Castle County Paramedics announced the introduction of Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS), into pre-hospital practice. The technology was rolled out for use in early August and is currently only utilized by approximately 4% of EMS systems in the country. Comprised of a handheld wand and a tablet type screen, POCUS will be utilized to confirm the absence or presence of heart muscle movement, during cardiac arrest situations, when electrical activity is noted on the cardiac monitor, but no pulse can be felt. All New Castle County Paramedics were trained to utilize POCUS throughout the spring and the machines will be carried on each of the field supervisors’ vehicles.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance with Locating Wanted Subject
Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Cannon, 47, of Milford, Delaware. Robert has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. Robert is described as a white male, approximately 5’09” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Attempts...
WDEL 1150AM
Police warn about targeting of Asian business owners for residential burglaries
Police in Delaware and across the nation have noticed a disturbing trend: Asian business owners who are targeted for residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that Asian-owned businesses are being watched or visited to determine when the owner is not home. The activity, according to police, is based on stereotypes that business owners have highly-valuable items in their homes.
Businesses in Roxborough dealing with young people harassing employees and customers
Many shops are taking steps that will actually hurt their businesses for the sake of protecting their employees and customers.
