Local police depement is supporting October’s Best Cancer Awareness Month

PARSONS, Kan. – The Parsons Police Department is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink mourning bands over their badges.

These bans are reserved for officers that have passed or were killed on duty.

“A normal mouring band is black in color but with pink being the color for breast cancer awareness it is fitting for this month that our mourning bands are pink,” according to Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was created to spread awareness and raise funds for research, prevention, treatment, and finding a cure. The Parsons Police Department is raising awareness to help fellow staff members that have been affected by this deadly disease.

Parson Police Chief Robert Spinks Said, “it is so unfortunate that this disease is so common that almost everyone has been affected or knows someone that has been. When staff asked me if I would support the Pink Mourning band, I immediately agreed because I understand how deeply this disease can hurt family, friends and loved ones all over the world.”

