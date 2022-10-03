Norwalk Police Investigating Assault At Youth Football Game

Norwalk Police are seeking information and videos regarding an assault at Brien McMahon High School during a football game. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police in Fairfield County are seeking information and videos of an alleged assault at a youth football game.

The incident took place in Norwalk at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Brien McMahon High School field during a game.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the assault took place on the field during the game.

The assault reportedly involved a coach being attacked by a parent, according to published reports.

Gulino declined to comment further on the type of assault, citing an ongoing investigation.

"We are requesting that anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded the incident to contact the investigator, Officer J. Salley, and share information," Gulino said.

To share information email jsalley@norwalkct.org, or call the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Tips can also be shared by downloading the Norwalk Police Department's app or by sending a text anonymously to TIP411 (847411), type “NORWALKPD” in the text field, and your information right after.

"We are working quickly to find and hold accountable any individual responsible for criminal behavior in this incident," she added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

