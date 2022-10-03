ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Lebby says OU football must 'play cleaner and play better' no matter which QB starts

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

NORMAN — OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby didn’t offer an update on Dillon Gabriel ’s status Monday.

Lebby instead deferred to Sooners’ coach Brent Venables , whose weekly press conference will be held Tuesday, on whether or not the quarterback would be available when OU faces Texas in the Red River Showdown on Saturday in Dallas (11 a.m., ABC) .

“It’s our job as coaches to put guys in position for success regardless of who’s out there,” Lebby said. “We’ve talked a bunch about that as a unit and as a staff. Regardless of who’s playing, man, our expectation is to play well and play cleaner and play better.”

Neither Gabriel nor Davis Beville , who stepped in after Gabriel took a hard hit early in the second quarter , played well in Saturday’s 55-24 loss to TCU.

Gabriel was 7-of-16 passing for 126 yards before being hit by a Horned Frogs linebacker while giving himself up on a slide. The linebacker was ejected for targeting, while Gabriel landed in concussion protocol.

Before the injury, Gabriel’s throws often missed the mark — mostly overthrowing his targets by a wide margin.

His 43.8% completion rate was the second-worst of his career, behind only his first collegiate start against Florida Atlantic in 2019.

But even in that game, Gabriel had a pair of long touchdown passes. The loss to TCU was the first time in his career Gabriel did not throw for a touchdown.

“He’s harder on himself than anybody ever could be,” Lebby said. “So he feels that, sees that, knows that. He’s also got to do a good job of being able to cut loose and go play free and fast and not overthink it at the same time, create some confidence early on and not let one turn into two. But he’s a guy that’s gonna shape back and be ready to go play his butt off.”

While Gabriel struggled, things were even rougher for Beville. The Pitt transfer was the third string quarterback for the Panthers for much of last season. He played most of the Peach Bowl against Michigan State after Kenny Pickett opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft and Nick Patti was injured early.

Like Gabriel, Beville was 7-of-16 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. But Beville threw for just 50 yards, and was sacked three times for 16 yards in losses.

After the game, Venables said Beville “did some nice things.”

With Gabriel’s status being at least up in the air, Beville is likely to get more meaningful work in practice this week.

“It’s just getting real reps,” Lebby said. “That’s the biggest thing is real playing time and real reps. I’ll keep saying this, I was proud of him for how he took care of the ball. He had an opportunity a couple of times to let one go but didn’t feel good about it. He takes care of it, which we’re going to live on the right side of it. We’re going to be aggressive but always want to be on the right side of that. Him getting reps and the more he plays, the better he’ll be.”

Walk-on junior college transfer General Booty and freshman Nick Evers are listed as co-No. 3 quarterbacks behind Gabriel and Beville.

None of those four quarterbacks were on the Sooners’ roster last season and only Gabriel had played in Lebby’s offense before.

Lebby said Evers in particular has made progress of late.

“He’s a guy that’s gotten better every single week, and (coaches are) proud of his development as well,” Lebby said. “So we’ll operate as we need to.”

OU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Jeff Lebby says OU football must 'play cleaner and play better' no matter which QB starts

