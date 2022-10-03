ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Get carving: 5 places to grab a pumpkin (and more) in Central Mass.

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzP8s_0iKJKX0d00

Want a pumpkin ready for jack-o'-lantern carving or some harvest-themed decor? Maybe some fresh pumpkin pie? Check out these local farms.

Breezy Gardens

1872 West Main St., Leicester. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pumpkin patch operating every weekend through October from noon to 6 p.m. Pick-your-own pumpkins, a bounce house, giant slide and hayrides.

Carter and Stevens Farms

500 West St., Barre. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Pumpkins and fresh produce. While you’re there, pick up some homemade ice cream to put on that pumpkin pie. Cash only.

Clearview Farm

4 Kendall Road, Sterling. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick-your-own pumpkins and apples with a hayride on weekends. Also, Clearview was named one of the top five most recommended for cider doughnuts in Central Massachusetts this year.

Lanni Orchards

294 Chase Road, Lunenburg. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Pick the pumpkins yourself or pick them up at the farm stand. Tractor-pulled hayrides.

Berlin Orchards

Route 62 and Lower Sawyer Hill Road, Berlin. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of pumpkins, gourds and squash. Kids will also enjoy the petting zoo, pony and tractor rides, and face painting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBzhA_0iKJKX0d00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Get carving: 5 places to grab a pumpkin (and more) in Central Mass.

WELLESLEY, MA
#Pumpkin Pie#Local Life#Central Massachusetts#Things To Do#What To Do#Pumpkin Spice#Giant Pumpkin#Food Drink#Clearview Farm#Lanni Orchards#Berlin Orchards Route
