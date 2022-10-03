Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
Kiminski shoots 1-over to open Ron Moore Intercollegiate
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Led by a 1-over par from Nicola Kaminski, the Fresno State women's golf team opened play on Friday at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate. The junior is tied for 24th individually after shooting a 73. As a team, the Bulldogs are tied for 13th following a...
gobulldogs.com
3 Bulldogs to make fall debuts in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Three more Bulldogs – Carlotta Nonnis Marzano, Leann Serna and Gianna Mastro – are poised to make their fall debuts by competing in the 2022 San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic this weekend. All three are scheduled to compete in doubles and singles during the...
gobulldogs.com
2022-23 Fresno State Men’s Basketball Schedule announced
FRESNO, Calif. – The excitement is continuing to build for the 2022-23 Fresno State men's basketball season, which will officially tip off at the Save Mart Center in November. In coordination with Thursday's release of the Mountain West national television package, the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule was also announced and...
gobulldogs.com
Quick counters haunt 'Dogs in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Despite the Bulldogs putting New Mexico's back line on consistent pressure, a trio of counter attack goals, two that came on breakaways, led to Fresno State falling 3-1 to New Mexico on Thursday night at the UNM Soccer Complex. How It Happened. Fresno State came out with...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs to host Chick-Fil-A Invitational
Session 1: Oct. 7, 2022 • 11 A.M. PT • Fresno State Aquatic Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Session 2: Oct. 7, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Fresno State Aquatic Center • Fresno, Calif.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs swept by Broncos in Boise
BOISE, Idaho - The Fresno State volleyball team fell in straight sets at Boise State on Thursday evening at Bronco Gym. Fresno State (6-11, 0-5 MW) dropped sets, 15-25, 22-25, 22-25 to Boise State (12-4, 4-1 MW). How It Happened. The Bulldogs fell behind early in the opening set, 12-6,...
gobulldogs.com
Robinette named national reining rider of the month
WACO, Texas - Fresno State sophomore reiner Shelby Robinette has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining Rider of the Month for rides through Oct. 1. In her first collegiate ride, Robinette rode for a program record 79 to her Texas A&M opponent's 75.5 while earning Most Outstanding Performer honors in the meet. The native of Sterling, Colo. broke the Fresno State equestrian program's reining record that was previously 76.5.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs hit the road for Albuquerque and San Diego
FRESNO, Calif. – Coming off a 1-0 win over Nevada on Sunday, the Fresno State women's soccer team heads to New Mexico and San Diego State this week. The Lobos and Aztecs were picked to finish 1-2 in the Mountain Wests preseason coaches poll. THE BREAKDOWN. After four straight...
gobulldogs.com
Big 12 names Bertozzi Flat Rider of the Month
IRVING, Texas - Fresno State senior equestrian rider Ana Bertozzi has been named the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month for her winning ride last weekend against No. 3 Texas A&M. Bertozzi won her point and Most Outstanding Performer honors with a 90-82 ride at home. Her 90 in the flat was the third-highest score of her career, in the event.
