IRVING, Texas - Fresno State senior equestrian rider Ana Bertozzi has been named the Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month for her winning ride last weekend against No. 3 Texas A&M. Bertozzi won her point and Most Outstanding Performer honors with a 90-82 ride at home. Her 90 in the flat was the third-highest score of her career, in the event.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO