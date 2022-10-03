ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs tram snow-guessing contest is back. Here's how to enter — and win

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOJNo_0iKJK3rK00

While more triple-digit temps are on tap for the Coachella Valley this week, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is looking forward to winter with the return of its snow-guessing contest.

The annual contest, which opened Saturday, invites residents to send in a postcard with their guess about when the first measurable inch of snow will fall at the Mountain Station at the top of the tram. The elevation of the Mountain Station is 8,516 feet.

The first 10 entries received with the correct date of snowfall will win four passes for the tram, plus what is described as "a special Tram gift memento." In the event there are more than 10 correct entries, the earliest postmarks will prevail.

To submit an entry, write down your best-guess date on a postcard and mail it to: Snow Guessing Contest, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262. There is no limit on how many times you can enter, but only one date is allowed per postcard. More information can be found online at https://pstramway.com/snow-guessing-2022/ .

The 2021 contest ended on Dec. 14 while the 2020 contest ended on Nov. 7.

More: This summer was the Coachella Valley's second-hottest on record

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs tram snow-guessing contest is back. Here's how to enter — and win

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley

According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of...
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley

The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
KESQ

Warm and humid setup persists

The Blowing Dust Advisory was allowed to expire at 8:00 p.m. as visibility slowly recovers. Air quality around the Coachella Valley remains 'hazardous' tonight as the sediment continues to hover in the air. Palm Springs recorded a high of 98° this afternoon. Cooler than yesterday as additional moisture from the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
The Associated Press

One Coast, California’s Premier Oceanfront Enclave of Lock-and-Leave Luxury Residences by etco Homes, Named Attached Community of the Year at Prestigious Homebuilding Industry Awards Show

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- etco Homes, a privately held homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development, today announced that it was the recipient of two top architectural honors at the 2022 SoCal MAME Awards for One Coast, California’s premier oceanfront enclave of lock-and-leave luxury residences in Pacific Palisades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005939/en/ One Coast was recently named Attached Community of the Year at the SoCal MAME Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California

When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tram#The Mountain Station#Albaniburgiop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs

A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Banning grocery store gets new name

Rio Ranch Market in Banning has undergone a name change without a change in ownership. The store at 3317 W. Ramsey St. is now a Cardenas Market and will serve the San Gorgonio Pass, according to a statement. A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday that will...
BANNING, CA
KTLA

3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp

The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Bakersfield Californian

Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
insideedition.com

Invasive Mosquito Breed Makes a Home in Southern California, Bugging Locals

For those prone to mosquito bites, summer can’t end soon enough, but people in Southern California say they’re getting more bites than usual. That’s because an invasive mosquito has made its new home there. According to LA County Vector control, the aedes mosquito was first discovered in the area 10 years ago and its activity seems to peak in the fall. They don’t fly very well, so they tend to stay close to their water source. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ANIMALS
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy