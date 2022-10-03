Read full article on original website
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments
November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Remove slavery from Tennessee, vote yes on Amendment 3
Slavery is still in the state constitution of Tennessee. You read that right, there is still an exception to the total abolition of slavery within our state. It lies within the unethical, outdated construction of our criminal justice system. Article I, Section 33 of our constitution states that “slavery and...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
WSMV
EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
Here's where to register to vote in Tennessee before the deadline on Oct. 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election is fast approaching. Tennesseans have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to register. For information on how to register, or to update and check registration status, go to GoVoteTN.gov. U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes at that website.
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
fox17.com
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
WSMV
Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial. According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with...
wgnsradio.com
Tennesseans Can Honor a Service Member with their Vote in the Nov. 8 Election
The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military. “We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who...
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
‘We are raising violent offenders’: FBI data sheds light on Tennessee’s violent crime rate
Tennessee's violent crime rate is the highest of any state in the South and one of the worst in the country, according to new data from the FBI.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
State charter school board overrules Metro Schools
A state board voted Wednesday to overrule the Metro Nashville school board, approving two new privately operated charter schools in southeast Nashville that local school officials say they don't need.
Tennessee National Guard continues Florida assistance in Ian aftermath
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard are continuing to help Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Three helicopters from Nashville and Jackson are currently in Fort Myers helping with rescue and recovery efforts. They flew to Tallahassee last Wednesday ahead of the storm and...
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
