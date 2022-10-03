KS Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

06-07-09-28-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000

Lucky For Life

02-09-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-8

(six, zero, eight)

Daily Pick 3

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

Super Kansas Cash

12-15-17-22-32, Cash Ball: 24

(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $385,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 6-08, White Balls: 12-14

(Red Balls: six, eight; White Balls: twelve, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Powerball

02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000

