KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
06-07-09-28-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000
Lucky For Life
02-09-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
Pick 3 Midday
6-0-8
(six, zero, eight)
Daily Pick 3
0-5-7
(zero, five, seven)
Super Kansas Cash
12-15-17-22-32, Cash Ball: 24
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $385,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 6-08, White Balls: 12-14
(Red Balls: six, eight; White Balls: twelve, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
Comments / 0