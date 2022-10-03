ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

US Postal Inspector offering $50K reward for information in Dayton postal worker robbery last month

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXpsn_0iKJJjgg00

DAYTON — The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help, and offering a reward, for information in the case of a postal worker who was robbed at gunpoint in Dayton last month.

The robbery happened Sept. 22 on Melbourne Avenue near North Gettysburg Avenue. A caller into 911 reported to dispatchers a young man approached, with gun drawn, and took their keys, including what was described as an “arrow” key that opens the blue mailboxes that sit on street corners in cities all over the country.

The Postal Inspector’s Office is looking for a suspect who was last seen driving a black Nissan sedan, traveling on Edison Street towards North Gettysburg Avenue.

If you have information that can help investigators identify the suspect, you could be entitled to a reward up to $50,000, a spokesperson for the USPIS said in a statement Monday. Those with information are asked to call 1-877-876-2455, and say ‘law enforcement’ during the call prompts.

>>SB I-75 closed for hours after ‘major accident’ with multiple injuries

The robbery in Dayton was one of two postal worker robberies reported within minutes of each other. The first robbery on Melbourne Avenue happened around 12:39 p.m., with a second robbery involving a postal worker reported in Trotwood on Malden Avenue just 12 minutes later.

It was not known if the robberies were believed to be connected and additional details about the Trotwood robbery were not available.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Dayton Police Department won't be renewing ShotSpotter contract for 2023

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology. Back in 2019, the city installed 60 microphones in a three-square-mile radius in Northwest Dayton. They were installed in response to a high rate of gun crimes, according to police. The technology allows DPD to dispatch police officers to an area where the microphones...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal#Robbery#Postal Worker#Us Postal Inspector#Uspis
Daily Advocate

Homicide suspect appears for a pretrial hearing

GREENVILLE — Ashlee R. Fletcher appeared for a pretrial hearing. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 37, of Greenville, appeared via video conference from the Darke County Jail for a pretrial hearing pertaining to three cases. Case one is a one count indictment for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Case two has two charges: tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. Case three pertains to having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the third degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Drivers flee scene after motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. According to a release, Trotwood police responded at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had received life-threatening injuries. The man died on the scene. All […]
TROTWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WHIO Dayton

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy