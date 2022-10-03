US Postal Inspector offering $50K reward for information in Dayton postal worker robbery last month

DAYTON — The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help, and offering a reward, for information in the case of a postal worker who was robbed at gunpoint in Dayton last month.

The robbery happened Sept. 22 on Melbourne Avenue near North Gettysburg Avenue. A caller into 911 reported to dispatchers a young man approached, with gun drawn, and took their keys, including what was described as an “arrow” key that opens the blue mailboxes that sit on street corners in cities all over the country.

The Postal Inspector’s Office is looking for a suspect who was last seen driving a black Nissan sedan, traveling on Edison Street towards North Gettysburg Avenue.

If you have information that can help investigators identify the suspect, you could be entitled to a reward up to $50,000, a spokesperson for the USPIS said in a statement Monday. Those with information are asked to call 1-877-876-2455, and say ‘law enforcement’ during the call prompts.

>>SB I-75 closed for hours after ‘major accident’ with multiple injuries

The robbery in Dayton was one of two postal worker robberies reported within minutes of each other. The first robbery on Melbourne Avenue happened around 12:39 p.m., with a second robbery involving a postal worker reported in Trotwood on Malden Avenue just 12 minutes later.

It was not known if the robberies were believed to be connected and additional details about the Trotwood robbery were not available.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group