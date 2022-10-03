ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Search still on for escaped inmate from Upstate jail

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

The Search is still on days after an inmate escaped an Upstate jail. As we previously reported , The Union County Sheriff's Office responded after 44 year old David Paul Strickland escaped from the jail there, around 10 PM Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office says, K-9 units lost Strickland's scent early Saturday morning, due to the weather. Around 5:30 that evening, a citizen reported seeing Strickland on their property and the K-9 search resumed. The dogs again lost his scent, due to him shedding his jail uniform. It was found in a field along with non-perishable food and other clothes.

Investigators are interviewing his former cell mates and people who know him. Strickland has been charged with Escaping. The Sheriff's Office says, another inmate tried to escape charges on him are pending. Strickland is a Union native and was in jail there on multiple charges.

Anyone who has info on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 427-0800.

