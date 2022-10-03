Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Take an Upward Turn, Here's Where to Save in Washington at the Pump
Washington state gas prices are going uphill, increasing in September and continuing to climb as some counties are still stuck with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has increased in the last month, now averaging $3.86 a gallon instead of $3.77 in September, according to the American Automobile Association.
ifiberone.com
California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow
Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon
(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
How-To Get Passport Card or Passport Book for the 1st Time in WA
How-To Get Your First-Ever Passport Card or Passport Book in Washington. Ever since I heard the news that the Amtrak is reopened going from Seattle to Vancouver, I’ve been itching to ride the train across the Washington border into Canada. If you don’t have an enhanced ID or have never applied for a passport, you need to know how to get a passport card or passport book as a first-timer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
yaktrinews.com
Inslee, Washington reaffirm commitment to fight climate change on the West Coast
SAN FRANCISCO — Govenor Jay Inslee joined leaders from Oregon, California and British Columbia on Thursday to sign a Statement of Cooperation (SOC) as the next step of their ongoing efforts to reduce the West Coast’s impact on climate change. In attendance were Governors Kate Brown (D-OR), Gavin...
KXL
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KIMA TV
State moves forward with solar projects despite Yakima's solar moratorium
YAKIMA – The state is moving forward with two massive solar projects in the Valley, despite the county's solar moratorium. This week county commissioners voted to keep their solar moratorium in place. But it doesn't actually keep the state from approving solar projects. In the past week, the state...
DELICIOUS Tamales Are Taking Over For the 99 and 2000s in WAPATO
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Wapato at the Washington Victory Plaza. (On the corner of 2nd St and Wapato Ave.) COST: It is Free to attend but you will have to buy your own tamales. For more info, give Marla Hernandez a...
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
No Chinook retention on Columbia River starting Saturday, Oct. 7
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers are closing Chinook retention in the mainstem Columbia River recreational fishery to ensure that non-treaty fisheries remain within the 15 percent allowable harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook. Retention of Chinook will be prohibited in the mainstem from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Wash. beginning on Saturday, Oct. 8. Coho fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River will remain open with the following bag limits: Area: Buoy 10 line upstream to Tongue Point/Rocky Point line, Daily adult bag limit: 3 hatchery coho; Area: Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam, Daily adult bag limit: 2 hatchery coho; Area: Bonneville Dam upstream to Hwy 395 bridge in Pasco, Wash. Daily adult bag limit: 2 coho (only hatchery coho may be retained downstream of the Hood River Bridge). All other previously adopted regulations remain in effect. Hatchery coho jacks may also be retained (5 per day). Chinook retention had reopened Oct. 1 after closing earlier this season when the recreational fishery exceeded its allowable impact to ESA-listed LCR tule fall Chinook. While tules have mostly entered tributaries by late September, the states must limit the non-treaty harvest rate on upriver bright fall Chinook to no more than 15 percent as specified in the current U.S. v. Oregon Management Agreement. “We are taking a prudent approach to limiting additional harvest of fall Chinook while maintaining a coho-directed fishing opportunity,” said Tucker Jones, ODFW’s Ocean Salmon and Columbia River program manager. “This step will keep us within our allowable harvest limits.” Fishery managers also rescinded two commercial fall Chinook periods planned for Oct. 9 and 12, again to avoid exceeding the overall non-treaty upriver bright fall Chinook harvest rate. For the latest Columbia River regulations visit the following page and click Regulation Updates https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone.
If Your Neighbor Cuts Down Your Tree in Washington, You Could Get a Massive Payday
Disclaimer: I am not a legal expert, this article is meant to entertain. Instead of going to bed right away last night, I did what any other mature adult would do and started scrolling on my phone. This particular digital adventure took me down a rabbit hole that I willingly lost myself in. As I've grown older, I've realized I don't know much of anything, which is okay. That just means I can learn something new nearly every day. So, I learned about tree law.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
shorelineareanews.com
Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution
The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1