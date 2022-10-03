VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
09-33-39-40-41
(nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $217,000
Cash4Life
12-25-30-42-52, Cash Ball: 2
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, forty-two, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-9-2, FB: 1
(three, nine, two; FB: one)
Pick 3 Night
5-1-4, FB: 3
(five, one, four; FB: three)
Pick 4 Day
7-3-9-4, FB: 8
(seven, three, nine, four; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
0-8-0-2, FB: 4
(zero, eight, zero, two; FB: four)
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
Comments / 0