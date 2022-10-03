Read full article on original website
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
WITN
NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be...
WITN
Governor Cooper to highlight clean water infrastructure grants
ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper will discuss the impacts of the funding from clean water infrastructure grants in Rowland on Thursday. The governor’s office says $2.3 billion will be invested across the state in water infrastructure in at least 86 counties. Cooper will discuss the grants at...
WITN
NCDHHS hosts tele-town hall on Covid boosters and flu vaccines
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a virtual Spanish speaking tele-town hall on Thursday. The NCDHHS will broadcast the informational on its social media platforms starting from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Health officials from NCDHHS, Faith Health NC and Duke...
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
WITN
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
WITN
North Carolina manufacturers highlighted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
WIS-TV
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
coladaily.com
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline fast approaching
South Carolinians looking to register to vote in the general election Nov. 8. need to do so immediately. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. Anyone who prefers to register by email/fax or online, the deadline...
20 arrested, 305 dogs rescued after feds take down dogfighting ring in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least 20 people were arrested and 305 dogs were rescued after the takedown of what officials in South Carolina are calling the largest dogfighting operation in state history. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
WITN
Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards millions to improve traffic safety
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives in an effort to make state roads safer. Large grants awarded to areas in Eastern Carolina can be seen below:. ECU: $62,699 for identifying...
DJJ Director looking to crack down on contraband
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Staffing at South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice continues to be a challenge, according to its Director Eden Hendrick. Hendrick told Senators Wednesday the Broad River Road campus has a 52 percent vacancy rate with 176 officer positions vacant agency wide. Hendrick explained while correctional officers,...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
WITN
Governor proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring attention to the national issue. Last year there were 75,000 domestic violence cases and 94,000 crisis calls to domestic violence services in North Carolina. More than 12 million women and men living in the U.S. experience some form of abuse by an intimate partner over the course of a single year according to estimates by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
