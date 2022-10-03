ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WITN

NCDHHS announces updated ways to pay child support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New online payment options are now making it easier for parents to pay child support. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that payments can now be made through any digital wallet. Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal can now be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Governor Cooper to highlight clean water infrastructure grants

ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper will discuss the impacts of the funding from clean water infrastructure grants in Rowland on Thursday. The governor’s office says $2.3 billion will be invested across the state in water infrastructure in at least 86 counties. Cooper will discuss the grants at...
ROWLAND, NC
WITN

NCDHHS hosts tele-town hall on Covid boosters and flu vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a virtual Spanish speaking tele-town hall on Thursday. The NCDHHS will broadcast the informational on its social media platforms starting from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Health officials from NCDHHS, Faith Health NC and Duke...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
RALEIGH, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WITN

North Carolina manufacturers highlighted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is declaring this week North Carolina Manufacturing Week. Our state has the fifth-largest manufacturing economy in the U.S. and the largest in the southeast. Not only that, but it grew 14% just last year alone. Examples of large manufacturers in Eastern Carolina are...
WIS-TV

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline fast approaching

South Carolinians looking to register to vote in the general election Nov. 8. need to do so immediately. The deadline to register to vote in person at your local county board of voter registration office is Friday, Oct. 7. Anyone who prefers to register by email/fax or online, the deadline...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
WITN

Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards millions to improve traffic safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local and state transportation initiatives in an effort to make state roads safer. Large grants awarded to areas in Eastern Carolina can be seen below:. ECU: $62,699 for identifying...
News19 WLTX

DJJ Director looking to crack down on contraband

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Staffing at South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice continues to be a challenge, according to its Director Eden Hendrick. Hendrick told Senators Wednesday the Broad River Road campus has a 52 percent vacancy rate with 176 officer positions vacant agency wide. Hendrick explained while correctional officers,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WITN

Governor proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring attention to the national issue. Last year there were 75,000 domestic violence cases and 94,000 crisis calls to domestic violence services in North Carolina. More than 12 million women and men living in the U.S. experience some form of abuse by an intimate partner over the course of a single year according to estimates by the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC

