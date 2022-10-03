Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs voted unanimously to pass the Computers for Veterans and Students Act. The legislation, led by Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to a press release, would help provide federal surplus and repairable computers to non-profit computer refurbishers. The computers would be repaired and distributed to veterans, students and others in need across the United States.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO