Augusta Free Press
Bill passes Senate committee to refurbish technology for veterans, others in need
Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs voted unanimously to pass the Computers for Veterans and Students Act. The legislation, led by Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to a press release, would help provide federal surplus and repairable computers to non-profit computer refurbishers. The computers would be repaired and distributed to veterans, students and others in need across the United States.
Augusta Free Press
House does not consider bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
U.S. House leadership chose not to bring the TRUST in Congress Act to the floor for consideration on September 30. The TRUST in Congress Act, led by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, would ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from buying, selling and trading individual stocks.
