Colorado State

The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
WKBW-TV

Airbnb offering free housing to those affected by Ian, Fiona

Airbnb announced this week that they are offering temporary housing to those who were displaced by recent hurricanes. The company said they would offer victims free place to stay that was affected by Hurricane Ian in the U.S. and Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean. The company said it would commit...
