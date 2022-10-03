ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

3-9-2, FB: 1

(three, nine, two; FB: one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:. (zero, eight, four; Fireball: nine) (seven, three, eight, six; Fireball: two)
LOTTERY
foxbaltimore.com

'Sibling strategy' leads to lottery win for Virginia brother and sister

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — When the jackpot hits $200 million, brother and sister Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider often play the lottery together. The sibling tradition finally made the siblings a pair of winners in September--a million dollars richer than they were before. At least, that's how much the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
The Associated Press

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new analysis of the financial health of Washington state’s paid family leave program estimates the fund will hit an $8.7 million deficit by the end of the year, leading to recommendations of another increase in the premiums on workers’ wages. The actuarial analysis by the consulting firm Milliman was presented to a legislative task force Friday morning, and it shows that the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. The report recommends raising the rate to 0.79% of workers’ wages, up from the 0.6% rate that went into effect earlier this year. When premiums first were enacted, 0.4% of workers’ wages funded the program, with 63% paid by employees and 37% paid by employers. But in addition to the rate increase that took effect this past January, employees’ share increased to 73%, with the remainder paid by employers. The report recommends the higher rate for the next two years, followed by a slight reduction to 0.735% from 2025 through 2027, which “is expected to return the program to a surplus position and maintain fund balances close to target levels in future years.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022

Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022. Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate —...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#The Virginia Lottery
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Former jail officer in Kentucky convicted of unlawful force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered serious injury, including a broken and displaced jaw, did not testify, the agency said in a news release. Evidence included a video showing the defendant grabbing the detainee, throwing him to the ground and punching him until he appeared to lose consciousness, the Justice Department said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Online gambling, Fed rate hikes

North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling. BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn’t comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary injunction from the bench after a daylong hearing where courthouse guards screened spectators and one abortion provider testified to wearing a Kevlar vest over fears for her safety. In impassioned remarks announcing his decision, Jenkins knocked the state’s arguments that the Ohio Constitution doesn’t ever mention abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one. He said a right doesn’t have to be named to be protected. “This court has no difficulty holding that the Ohio Constitution confers a fundamental right on all of Ohioans to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision-making that encompasses the right to abortion,” he said.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy