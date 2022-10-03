Read full article on original website
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
California Governor Signs Law Expanding Dolly Parton’s Free Books for Children Program
California children under the age of five will now be eligible to enroll in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program to receive a free book each month beginning in June 2023. Food Stamps Schedule:...
Unemployment rate ticks down as US adds 263K jobs
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% as the U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September compared to August, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. The 3.5% unemployment rate is equal to the lowest rate in recent years. The unemployment rate has gotten as low as 3.5% several times in the last few years but has not been below 3.5% since 1953. The unemployment rate was 3.7% in August.
Kid dressed as Michael Myers hilariously staying in character after fall has us ready for Halloween
The kid has gone viral on social media for doing the most accurate representation of the character.
Domino's worker surprises birthday girl with special cake after no one showed up to her party
As soon as Miles heard no one showed up to her party, he came up with an idea and put together a temporary cake.
