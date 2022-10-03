Read full article on original website
Related
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion
It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
Marcus Stroman has his AL MVP pick: 'Mythical god disguised as an MLB player'
The 2022 AL MVP race is coming down to a guy who may break a record in a Triple Crown run and another who is an elite hitter and pitcher. Marcus Stroman has his pick.
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) starting for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners listed Julio Rodriguez (back) as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez will bat out of the leadoff spot as the Mariners' designated hitter as he makes his return to the lineup. Eugenio Suarez will move back to third base and Abraham Toro will take a seat.
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
Yardbarker
The Braves Made MLB History In Several Dominant Ways
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are your NL East champions in 2022. With a win last night, Atlanta secured their fifth consecutive NL East title, as well as home-field advantage in the NLDS. It wasn’t easy for Atlanta. They had to overcome a 10.5-game deficit in the...
Yardbarker
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tops All Sluggers In An Elite Category
Fans love to see sluggers hit home runs and see how far they can go. Some are better than others at really smacking the ball with authority and sending it way out of the stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the first people you think of when talking about...
Bears-Vikings: 3 matchups to watch in Week 5
If the Bears are going to have any chance to upset the Vikings on the road Sunday afternoon, they’ll have to rely heavily on their strong running game.
Comments / 0