MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion

It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’

Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Julio Rodriguez (back) starting for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners listed Julio Rodriguez (back) as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez will bat out of the leadoff spot as the Mariners' designated hitter as he makes his return to the lineup. Eugenio Suarez will move back to third base and Abraham Toro will take a seat.
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
The Braves Made MLB History In Several Dominant Ways

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are your NL East champions in 2022. With a win last night, Atlanta secured their fifth consecutive NL East title, as well as home-field advantage in the NLDS. It wasn’t easy for Atlanta. They had to overcome a 10.5-game deficit in the...
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tops All Sluggers In An Elite Category

Fans love to see sluggers hit home runs and see how far they can go. Some are better than others at really smacking the ball with authority and sending it way out of the stadium. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the first people you think of when talking about...
