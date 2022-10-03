ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend

Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
6 Incredible Things to Do in Corning

Sparkle is the name of the game for this crystal city in the southern Finger Lakes region. When it comes to all the unique things to do in Corning, you’ll be surprised by all that’s possible in a short amount of time. The Finger Lakes region is a...
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A Series

Volume 1-Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY. My wife and I recently returned from an overnight visit to Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine region. NY State has many beautiful regions, the Finger Lakes being one of them. The Finger Lakes are located South and West of the Adirondacks, more towards the Western side of the state. We have made numerous visits to the Finger Lakes to sample and purchase these wines. NY State wines have become very popular and highly rated nationwide and worldwide. In our trips over the last 5 or more years, we have visited quite a number of wineries. This article is the first in a series, each of which will highlight a Finger Lakes winery.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs

For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
Residential food box gets vandalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

