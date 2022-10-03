Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Downtown Binghamton Train Station Restaurant Opening Delayed
A restaurant that's planned for the Lackawanna Train Station in Binghamton won't be operating as soon as originally planned. Developer Mark Yonaty is preparing to open Station 45 American Chop House in the historic downtown building on Lewis Street. A interior view of the future Station 45 American Chop House...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Path Through History Returns to Broome Co. This Weekend
Broome County is participating in the New York Path Through History Weekend. The event showcases a variety of locations across Broome county from Endicott to Binghamton. "It gives our residents and visitors to our community a little taste of what these great historic places have to offer and encourages them to come back again to learn more," says County Executive Jason Garnar. "So, we invite everyone whether you're in Broome County or outside Broome County to come outside this weekend and learn a little bit about the people and places that helped build Broome County. And, while you're here, grab something to eat or have a beer at one of our great restaurants."
samantha-brown.com
6 Incredible Things to Do in Corning
Sparkle is the name of the game for this crystal city in the southern Finger Lakes region. When it comes to all the unique things to do in Corning, you’ll be surprised by all that’s possible in a short amount of time. The Finger Lakes region is a...
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A Series
Volume 1-Six Mile Creek Winery and Distillery in Ithaca, NY. My wife and I recently returned from an overnight visit to Watkins Glen, NY, in the heart of the Finger Lakes wine region. NY State has many beautiful regions, the Finger Lakes being one of them. The Finger Lakes are located South and West of the Adirondacks, more towards the Western side of the state. We have made numerous visits to the Finger Lakes to sample and purchase these wines. NY State wines have become very popular and highly rated nationwide and worldwide. In our trips over the last 5 or more years, we have visited quite a number of wineries. This article is the first in a series, each of which will highlight a Finger Lakes winery.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
BC Humane Society welcomes animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left thousands of residents displaced, and looking for shelter, but not just people.
Windsor Employee Donates Hand-Crafted Table and Chairs
For Windsor School District maintenance worker Robert Villecco, the Weeks Elementary library holds a lot of special memories. “I went to this school through all of elementary school and I remember as a little kid coming to this little nook and reading my first books.”. The tables and chairs were...
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
According to the City of Binghamton, there has been a loss of pressure in the city's Ely Park Transmission Water Main between Ely Park Golf Course and Lagrange Street
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
