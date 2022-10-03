ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Northwell Health Breaks Ground On World-Class Medical Pavilion Coming To New York City

Today, Northwell Health and local leaders broke ground on the Northwell Medical Pavilion at Third Avenue and E. 77th Street. This state-of-the-art outpatient care facility will be anchored by innovative cancer care programs led by the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, and also include neuroscience services and cardiac care among a host of other medical specialties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Casino Gaming#The Casinos#The Gaming Commission#New York Women#Chamber Of Commerce#Hofstra University#Native American
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul forms panel to tackle child poverty in New York

New York officials, anti-hunger advocates and community organizations are forming a panel to find ways of addressing child poverty in the state with the goal of cutting in half over the next decade, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The advisory council, formed as part of a law approved...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Housing
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy