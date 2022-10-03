Read full article on original website
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
rew-online.com
Northwell Health Breaks Ground On World-Class Medical Pavilion Coming To New York City
Today, Northwell Health and local leaders broke ground on the Northwell Medical Pavilion at Third Avenue and E. 77th Street. This state-of-the-art outpatient care facility will be anchored by innovative cancer care programs led by the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, and also include neuroscience services and cardiac care among a host of other medical specialties.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul forms panel to tackle child poverty in New York
New York officials, anti-hunger advocates and community organizations are forming a panel to find ways of addressing child poverty in the state with the goal of cutting in half over the next decade, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The advisory council, formed as part of a law approved...
CBS News
A first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms
We're getting our first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan joined state cannabis managers from Albany as they visited smaller cultivators preparing for the first harvest of recreational pot.
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New gun laws in New York create confusion amongst hunting-related sports enthusiasts
New gun laws that have taken effect in New York state are causing confusion around certain hunting-related sport activities. At the trap shooting range, Noah St. John finds peace of mind. “It really just takes your mind off of things, when you’re out here on the trap field," St. John...
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
More Help From New York State Available To Help With Water Bills
A new program from New York State that was started earlier this year to help residents who have fallen behind on their water and/or sewer service get caught up just got an additional boost of funds and is accepting new applications. Back in January 2022, The New York State Office...
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship
In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.
matadornetwork.com
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 86 units at a senior housing complex on the Lower East Side
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 86 newly constructed apartments at 64 Norfolk St., a housing development for seniors on the Lower East Side. Rents start at $654 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $84,070 depending on the size of the household.
