Colorado State

The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility

Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central Iowa filed for bankruptcy in January as part of the QHC Facilities chain of nursing homes. The chain […] The post Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
