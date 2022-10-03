ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Day” game were:

4-8-5-1

(four, eight, five, one)

