Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sends regional agreement to towns
A letter containing three documents related to the process of solidifying and enacting an amended regional agreement and establishing a building committee for a school rebuild project is being formally submitted to Island select boards by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Thursday’s meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC tired of inaccurate renderings
In a jammed-packed meeting consisting of four public hearings Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission mulled over a senior living facility, residential demolition, marina reconstruction, and a West Tisbury commercial space. The commission discussed a request from Michael Morrison, agent for 43 Look St. in Tisbury, to demolish the existing...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark appoints new health assistant
Chilmark’s select board unanimously appointed Anna McCaffery as the town’s next health assistant. Marina Lent, who performed all the duties of a health agent though she didn’t technically bear the title, retired from the job. Lent has gone on to become Aquinnah’s health assistant. Ahead of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders concerned about Revolution Wind project
Islanders gathered at the old Aquinnah town hall for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) public hearing regarding the Revolution Wind draft environmental impact statement (EIS) on Tuesday evening. According to the Revolution Wind website, this project will provide “Connecticut and Rhode Island residents 100 percent renewable energy...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Cranberry Day
Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, one and all! Enjoy the last hurrah. Congratulations to Kevin Montalvo and Maria Wong for their first place runs at the GayHead 10K this past Sunday. Kevin came in first overall, and first in the men’s division, with a time of 36.20.2, and Maria came in first in the women’s division with a time of 42.36.6. Congratulations to Martha Vanderhoop, who came in first in her age group. And a hearty shout-out to all the runners from Aquinnah, Jessica Seeman, Indaia Whitcombe, Susan Kahn, Belinda Booker, Eliz Grewe, Liz Anderson, and Alex Taylor. The youngest runner at age 10 was Atticus Harding from Mashpee, with a time of 1:20:45.7, and the oldest runner was Jim Austin, 80 years old from Vineyard Haven, with a time of 1:12:29.2. The runners faced intense winds, but luckily it was not freezing or raining, so I guess it was OK running weather. Congratulations to all who ran, and thank you to everyone who works on this event that helps support the lighthouse.
Martha's Vineyard Times
A proud moment for Chilmark
Town and construction officials gathered in front of the skeleton of Chilmark’s new fire station Wednesday morning for a tree and flag topping ceremony. Chilmark Fire Lt. Vitor Silva mounted a holly tree and a U.S. flag atop the station, climbing an Edgartown fire tower to do so. Chilmark has no fire tower.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preserving an era
“This is an account of one citizen’s attempt to engage his government during a particularly troubled time of our national life …1965 to 1974.” So begins a remarkable, community-built book that’s part memoir, part history, part tribute to that “one citizen,” Milton Mazer, who moved from New York to West Tisbury in 1961 with his wife, Virginia, and their two young children, Ruth and Mark. Milton, as he was known around West Tisbury, was 50. The first psychiatrist to practice on the Island, he set up shop in Edgartown, where he opened the Mental Health Clinic, the precursor to what we now know as M.V. Community Services. The book is called “David’s Slingshot — Antiwar Letters from an Island Doctor.”
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Storm coverage: Strong thunderstorms move across Cape Cod
Remnants of Ian continue finally moving out but not without some last parting shots to Cape Cod. 7:10 PM: 270 Eversource customers without power in Dennis from lightning. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT…. At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking...
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Shops, exhibits, and The Point
We’re in the shoulder season homestretch, with Indigenous People’s Day fast approaching. Get your last ice cream or meal at the Menemsha Galley. Although the West Tisbury Farmers Market goes through October, Salt Rock’s last Saturday is coming up. We can look forward to their weekend pop-ups again at Pandora’s Box, beginning at the end of the month. Pandora’s Box is having its 50 percent off Everything Sale through Oct. 9 (or maybe 10), open daily from 11 am to 5 or 6 pm. The Ruel Gallery with new paintings is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Stop by Creekville Antiques, and you’re sure to find an affordable treasure. In fact, Menemsha is a great place to stroll even on a blustery day, when you can head to Dutcher Dock for some hot chowder, ready to eat takeout, or fresh catch after ambling through Ben McCormack’s Under the Surface Gallery, or check out the artistry at Copperworks. If Ginnie Jones is at Focsl’e Locker, ask her anything maritime, and check out the cool designs by the folks at Beetlebung Boutique. And if you don’t need gas, you can find essentials and sweets at Menemsha Texaco. Better parking for sunsets in October too.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Ladyfest, Open Market, and pickleball
“We only have one earth. Let’s take care of it.” –Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, first Native American Cabinet secretary. Indigenous Peoples’ Day will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 10. This holiday was recognized and made official in 2021 to honor the legacy, impact, and contributions of Native people throughout the U.S. The day is meant to celebrate the cultures and resilience of past and contemporary Native individuals. It is fitting to me that this holiday renews a day that created a myth about the colonization of the Americas. It is not changing history — it is completing the story. Here on this Island we know as Martha’s Vineyard, it feels especially fitting that we honor the indigenous people who first settled here, and still call Noepe their home.
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 26 – 30, 2022
Sept. 29, Richard Lochridge sold 92 Kings Highway to Heather Caddy Lochridge and Timothy David Skyes for $1,375,000. Sept. 30, June Weisberger Blanchard, formerly known as June Weisberger and trustee of June Weisberger Blanchard Revocable Trust, sold 207 Middle Road to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of Two Bits Trust, for $850,000.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
