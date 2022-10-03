We’re in the shoulder season homestretch, with Indigenous People’s Day fast approaching. Get your last ice cream or meal at the Menemsha Galley. Although the West Tisbury Farmers Market goes through October, Salt Rock’s last Saturday is coming up. We can look forward to their weekend pop-ups again at Pandora’s Box, beginning at the end of the month. Pandora’s Box is having its 50 percent off Everything Sale through Oct. 9 (or maybe 10), open daily from 11 am to 5 or 6 pm. The Ruel Gallery with new paintings is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Stop by Creekville Antiques, and you’re sure to find an affordable treasure. In fact, Menemsha is a great place to stroll even on a blustery day, when you can head to Dutcher Dock for some hot chowder, ready to eat takeout, or fresh catch after ambling through Ben McCormack’s Under the Surface Gallery, or check out the artistry at Copperworks. If Ginnie Jones is at Focsl’e Locker, ask her anything maritime, and check out the cool designs by the folks at Beetlebung Boutique. And if you don’t need gas, you can find essentials and sweets at Menemsha Texaco. Better parking for sunsets in October too.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO