I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Carnival Cruise Line Has a Problem That's Great for Passengers
After the pandemic devastated the cruise industry, a lot of questions remained as to how long it would take for the major cruise lines to get back to normal. The answer is kind of split as Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) got their fleets up and running very quickly from ports in the United States.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Making 3 Changes to Cruises Next Month
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will be making three changes to cruises in October that will effect room service and prices of WiFi on Carnival cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line will be adding more options to room service on an à la carte basis, while maintaining a complimentary breakfast offering each morning.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
msn.com
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Cruise Lines
Slide 1 of 17: If you’ve never been aboard a major cruise line, it’s hard to fathom how much is actually on the ship. It’s like a city on water, sailing through the middle of the ocean. There’s everything you need for a great vacation from nightlife to pools, restaurants, bars, entertainment which even includes a show on ice and a bungee fitness class. Different cruise lines have something for everyone from Virgin Voyages’ adult only sailings to Royal Caribbean’s family-friendly fun. There’s even an outdoor track if you need to get your run in before a late night out. We bet you didn’t know these fun facts about some of our favorite cruise lines…
A 443-foot long Viking cruise ship collided with cargo ship with 'no significant injuries'
A Viking cruise ship collided with another vessel over the weekend, the cruise line said. The Viking Kvasir – a 443-foot long ship that can accommodate 190 passengers and 50 crew members – collided with a cargo ship in heavy fog on Sunday morning, a Viking spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. The incident took place near Wesel, Germany.
New Royal Caribbean Ship Has a Special Feature Passengers Will Love
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has drawn out the introduction of its newest massive cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will be the first of its class meaning that the cruise line isn't beholden to including any feature found on any of its previous ships. When the cruise line...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared
When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
msn.com
Fall cruises available at rock-bottom prices as cruise lines work their way back to profitability
Multi-night cruises for the price of a single night in a luxury hotel?. You heard right. Cruise lines, still struggling to pull themselves back into profitability after the prolonged COVID shutdown, have deeply slashed fares for hundreds of voyages this fall. Here’s how cheap your next cruise could be:
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Ship Returns Home for the First Time in 3 Years
A Carnival cruise ship returned to its homeport for the first time in nearly three years and became the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years. Carnival Splendor was welcomed with a special escort by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia’s ship Pacific Adventure before...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports
MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in 2023 than ever before. MSC Cruises will have a total of five cruise ships sailing from U.S. homeports for the winter 2023-2024 season. Their newest flagship, MSC Seascape, will lead three ships sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore will be based in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia will offer year round cruises from New York City.
Did you leave a cruise early or were you asked to exit? Either way, here's what to know.
Passengers leave cruises for all kinds of reasons. But when should you leave your cruise? And what are your rights if you're asked to leave?
