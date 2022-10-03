ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Has a Problem That's Great for Passengers

After the pandemic devastated the cruise industry, a lot of questions remained as to how long it would take for the major cruise lines to get back to normal. The answer is kind of split as Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) got their fleets up and running very quickly from ports in the United States.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Making 3 Changes to Cruises Next Month

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will be making three changes to cruises in October that will effect room service and prices of WiFi on Carnival cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line will be adding more options to room service on an à la carte basis, while maintaining a complimentary breakfast offering each morning.
TRAVEL
msn.com

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Cruise Lines

Slide 1 of 17: If you’ve never been aboard a major cruise line, it’s hard to fathom how much is actually on the ship. It’s like a city on water, sailing through the middle of the ocean. There’s everything you need for a great vacation from nightlife to pools, restaurants, bars, entertainment which even includes a show on ice and a bungee fitness class. Different cruise lines have something for everyone from Virgin Voyages’ adult only sailings to Royal Caribbean’s family-friendly fun. There’s even an outdoor track if you need to get your run in before a late night out. We bet you didn’t know these fun facts about some of our favorite cruise lines…
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival and Royal Caribbean's Drink Packages Compared

When you book a cruise on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , you're only paying for your room, many onboard activities, most entertainment, basic dining options, and a very limited selection of beverages. You can, of course, cruise without buying any extras, but most passengers opt...
DRINKS
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Returns Home for the First Time in 3 Years

A Carnival cruise ship returned to its homeport for the first time in nearly three years and became the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years. Carnival Splendor was welcomed with a special escort by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia’s ship Pacific Adventure before...
WORLD
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Announces Their Largest Deployment of Ships from U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise line in the world, has announced that they will have more cruise ships sailing from the U.S. in 2023 than ever before. MSC Cruises will have a total of five cruise ships sailing from U.S. homeports for the winter 2023-2024 season. Their newest flagship, MSC Seascape, will lead three ships sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. MSC Seashore will be based in Port Canaveral and MSC Meraviglia will offer year round cruises from New York City.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
