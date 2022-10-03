Read full article on original website
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico (AP) — A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero, officials said Thursday. Residents began burying the victims even as a video posted on social media showed men who...
Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation
TEPOZTLAN, Mexico — (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply...
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct 1-7, 2022
It was a week marked by tragedy and death, from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba, to a deadly stampede at an Indonesian soccer stadium, to migrants' bodies washing up on Greek shores, to a massacre at a daycare center in Thailand. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2022. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
