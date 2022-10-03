ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter says it wants trial against Musk to proceed

NEW YORK — (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk. Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO. Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.
MyArkLaMiss

Elon Musk proposes to proceed with buying Twitter

(AP) — According to a report from Associated Press, share trading stopped after the stock spiked on news that Elon Musk would proceed with buying the company for $44 million after months of legal battles. Musk made an offer to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Instead, shares jumped nearly 13 percent to $47.95 […]
US News and World Report

Twitter Opposes Elon Musk Motion to Halt Litigation

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Twitter opposes Elon Musk's request that a judge halt its lawsuit against him and said he should close his purchase of the company for $44 billion next week and until he closes the deal the litigation should head to trial, according to a Thursday court filing.
Engadget

Elon Musk's lawyers ask judge to call off Twitter trial

Lawyers for Elon Musk have officially asked to cancel the upcoming trial with Twitter, as the two sides attempt to negotiate a deal. In a new court filing, Musk’s lawyers asked the judge to call off the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin October 17th. Earlier this week,...
Detroit News

Judge sanctions owner of failed central Michigan dam

A federal court has sanctioned the owner of a damthat failed in central Michigan in 2020 and accepted a slate of facts established by state officials who say he issued a series of untrue statements as "part of a coordinated effort to deflect blame" on himself and place it on the state.
Reuters

Elon Musk, Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday as they try to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company, a source familiar with the litigation said on Wednesday.
