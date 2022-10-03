Read full article on original website
Elon Musk never admits defeat, but the billionaire just did that in his bitter battle with Twitter
In the past, Elon Musk has been loath to back down from a court battle, but in this case Twitter was going to win and wouldn't cave.
Twitter says it wants trial against Musk to proceed
NEW YORK — (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a...
Judge Grants Elon Musk's Request For Stay In Twitter Trial: Tesla CEO Has Until This Date To Close On $44B Deal
UPDATE: The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial. Kathaleen McCormick ruled Thursday over Twitter's objections that the social media platform's lawsuit against Musk...
Judge halts Twitter trial against Elon Musk to allow deal to close
A judge has halted Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk until the end of the month, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close the planned $44 billion acquisition of the company. The judge in Delaware Chancery Court has paused the trial until 5 p.m. October 28. Musk made a renewed...
Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal
A Delaware judge has set a deadline of October 28 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick postponed a high-stakes trial that was to start in a little more than a week. The billionaire and the social media company agree...
Twitter lawsuit halted so Elon Musk can close deal by Oct. 28
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered a halt to Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) lawsuit against Elon Musk on the eve of trial, giving the billionaire time to finance his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk. Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO. Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
Judge grants Musk request to stay trial despite Twitter’s objection
A Delaware judge on Thursday granted Elon Musk’s request to stay an upcoming trial with Twitter, giving him until Oct. 28 to close a $44 billion merger deal with the company. Kathaleen McCormick, the head of the Delaware Chancery Court, ruled that if the merger agreement is not closed...
Elon Musk request to delay Twitter trial granted, but purchase must complete by October 28
In a nutshell: Elon Musk and Twitter won't be going to trial against each other in ten days now that the world's richest man has agreed to purchase the platform at its original price of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion. The caveat is that the transaction must complete by October 28; otherwise, the trial will take place in November.
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's stock (TWTR.N) surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. read more.
Elon Musk proposes to proceed with buying Twitter
(AP) — According to a report from Associated Press, share trading stopped after the stock spiked on news that Elon Musk would proceed with buying the company for $44 million after months of legal battles. Musk made an offer to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Instead, shares jumped nearly 13 percent to $47.95 […]
Twitter Opposes Elon Musk Motion to Halt Litigation
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Twitter opposes Elon Musk's request that a judge halt its lawsuit against him and said he should close his purchase of the company for $44 billion next week and until he closes the deal the litigation should head to trial, according to a Thursday court filing.
Elon Musk's lawyers ask judge to call off Twitter trial
Lawyers for Elon Musk have officially asked to cancel the upcoming trial with Twitter, as the two sides attempt to negotiate a deal. In a new court filing, Musk’s lawyers asked the judge to call off the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin October 17th. Earlier this week,...
Twitter v Musk trial still on as neither party requested pause, judge says
Billionaire offered to complete his proposed $44bn buyout of Twitter in a dramatic U-turn on decision to withdraw from deal
Elon Musk, Twitter agree to postpone Musk's Thursday deposition
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday as they try to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company, a source familiar with the litigation said on Wednesday.
