Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck.

Photo of the crash provided by the California Highway Patrol.

One of the trucks spilled a load of what appeared to be candy across the highway, forcing the number two lane to be shut down as crews worked to clean it up. The lane has since reopened to traffic.

Investigators did not provide any details about what caused the crash.

Officials said nobody was injured in the crash.

