Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s...
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
NEW YORK — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year's survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently.
COVID-19 booster campaign would save US lives, costs, analysis finds
Although many in the United States say they’re not planning on getting an updated COVID-19 booster, a recent analysis indicates a campaign to get boosted could save lives and money. According to the Commonwealth Fund, a campaign to increase the number of Americans to get updated COVID-19 boosters would...
Unemployment rate ticks down as US adds 263K jobs
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% as the U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September compared to August, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show. The 3.5% unemployment rate is equal to the lowest rate in recent years. The unemployment rate has gotten as low as 3.5% several times in the last few years but has not been below 3.5% since 1953. The unemployment rate was 3.7% in August.
Best Installment Loans Online For Bad Credit: Guaranteed Approval No Credit Check Installment Loans USA 2022
FICO statistics show that 11.1% of Americans have poor credit scores, while 22% of consumers don’t have a credit score. If you fall under any of these categories, you can be disadvantaged when trying to access loans. However, it doesn’t mean you’re at a dead end. Some lenders offer Installment loans bad credit for borrowers who haven’t built credit histories and those with poor or bad credit scores.
Pardons, descheduling and the DEA: Making sense of Biden's weed actions
Here’s a look at what Joe Biden’s executive actions do — and don’t do — and what it could mean for America’s burgeoning multi-billion-dollar marijuana markets.
NYC mayor issues state of emergency as migrants overwhelm shelters
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday as the city’s shelter system has become strained largely due to an influx of migrants. Adams said that 17,000 migrants, mainly from South America, have been bused to NYC from southern states. He said because the migrants are not legally able to obtain work permits, they rely on government resources for food and shelter.
Kid dressed as Michael Myers hilariously staying in character after fall has us ready for Halloween
The kid has gone viral on social media for doing the most accurate representation of the character.
Domino's worker surprises birthday girl with special cake after no one showed up to her party
As soon as Miles heard no one showed up to her party, he came up with an idea and put together a temporary cake.
President Joe Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida
President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside for now. "Today we have one...
