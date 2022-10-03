While Junji Ito has been a manga artist for nearly forty years now, it's only in recent years that he has reached a kind of cult status in the west. His work, perhaps the most compelling and memorable in horror manga, has been plastered on anything that can be sold in a Hot Topic, become the inspiration for an anime series, and even netted him some Eisner awards. In my mind his creations, especially his frightening and detailed splash pages, live rent free. Claiming inspiration from such sources as H.P. Lovecraft and Salvador Dali you can see his obsession with pairing the mundane with the bizarre in ways that are wholly original and unforgettable.

