Read full article on original website
Related
KGUN 9
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
KGUN 9
How To Watch ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ This Year
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. According to Linus, “On Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin rises from his pumpkin patch...
Toei Animation and CJ ENM Launch Slate of Live-Action and Cartoon Series
Japan’s Toei Animation and Korea’s CJ ENM unveiled a volley of new projects on Saturday flowing from their previously-established cooperation pact. The new shows include: a series that will be produced in both live action and animated formats; a live action series; and a third animation series. “The genesis of this co-operation was the notion that we should play to the strengths of Korean content and Japanese animation,” said Yi Jongmin, the CJ executive who heads the joint venture’s shared control unit. “That was before we factor in language barriers and cultural differences and suffered the disruptions of the COVID pandemic.” He was...
KGUN 9
The Twisted World of Manga Artist Junji Ito
While Junji Ito has been a manga artist for nearly forty years now, it's only in recent years that he has reached a kind of cult status in the west. His work, perhaps the most compelling and memorable in horror manga, has been plastered on anything that can be sold in a Hot Topic, become the inspiration for an anime series, and even netted him some Eisner awards. In my mind his creations, especially his frightening and detailed splash pages, live rent free. Claiming inspiration from such sources as H.P. Lovecraft and Salvador Dali you can see his obsession with pairing the mundane with the bizarre in ways that are wholly original and unforgettable.
Comments / 0