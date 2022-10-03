Read full article on original website
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric Brewer, 31, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 bounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Crime Stoppers said they gave two...
15-year-old arrested for Davenport West threats
Davenport Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Davenport West terrorism threats. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School. To ensure a safe academic environment, on both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school coordinating with district personnel, police said in a Thursday release.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Curtis Hudson, 32, is wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery of crack cocaine and possession of controlled substance charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Dubuque Man Arrested For Threatening A Man With A Knife
Authorities say a man threatened to cut another man’s “heart out” before throwing a knife at him outside of Dubuque. 66 year old Richard Hos of Dubuque was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday near his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A report says that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to the residence of 42 year old Jesse Birch of Dubuque. Birch said Hos cut the seat of Birch’s motorcycle while it was parked in front of Birch’s residence and then confronted Birch with the knife in the driveway. Hos then told Birch, “I’m going to cut your heart out.” Birch retreated under a carport, and Hos threw the knife at him. Surveillance camera footage shows Hos throwing the knife.
Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man
A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
Iowa City woman reportedly makes good on threat to hurt person and is charged with assault
An Iowa City woman reportedly made good on a threat to assault another woman, and has been charged for the incident. Police say 35-year-old Kesha Exum of Bittersweet Court went to pick up a friend down the street from her residence at noon on September 30th. There, she saw another woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the window down. According to the friend and the victim, Exum said, “Didn’t I tell you I was going to beat your ass when I saw you?” She then reportedly punched the woman in the face through the open driver’s window. The victim suffered swelling and a small cut to her lip. She was allegedly bleeding on the concrete when she got out of her vehicle.
Iowa City woman charged with stabbing boyfriend over affair
An argument over an affair led to an Iowa City woman being arrested for assault. The initial call to the residence on Shamrock Drive on July 3rd was about a female having a seizure. While the woman, identified as 30-year-old Montesha Walker, was being treated, an officer observed a man standing by the door covered in blood. He alleged that Walker stabbed him, but it was accidental due to her confusion.
QC woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty Wednesday
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also...
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
Police: Suspects – 1 with meth – tried to siphon gas from Cadillac
A 27-year-old McCausland man and a 30-year-old Davenport woman face felony charges after police say suspects drilled a hole in a Cadillac Escalade to siphon gas from it. Bradley Dove faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Brianna Moss of...
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
