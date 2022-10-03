ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Seumalo
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Practice Squad#American Football#Sooners#Britain Covey
The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice

Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition. Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy