Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
While Prescott visits the doctor Tuesday, Cooper Rush is ready with a 3-0 record.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA・
Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision
With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
LSU rookie linebacker Damone Clark now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
Vikings Are Signing Player Off Falcons' Practice Squad
The Minnesota Vikings are beefing up their defensive interior with a new acquisition. Agent David Canter confirmed that the Vikings signed his client, Khyiris Tonga, to their active roster off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. Tonga began his career with the Chicago Bears, who made him the 250th overall pick...
