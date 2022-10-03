Determinism is likely false; you are in control. Conscious intentions control the brain, and selves control conscious intentions. In my new book, Freely Determined: What the New Psychology of the Self Tells Us About How to Live, I argue that there is strong reason to doubt the truth of determinism. I also argue that people who believe in determinism may pay a grave price in their personal lives, because such beliefs undermine their own autonomous agency and well-being. Based on these arguments, I conclude that we should discard determinism altogether as a belief system. In contrast, free will (the ability to causally affect our own behavior) is likely fact.

