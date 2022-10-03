Read full article on original website
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
Tough Times Can Make Tough People, but What About Companies?
Resilient individuals often emerge from organizations with low levels of resilience, since adversity can also build resilience. Resilient teams aren't the sum of their parts, but rather an effect of high levels of familiarity, trust, agility, and purpose. The ability to respond to market fluctuations isn't necessarily what makes organizations...
Do Corporate Values Matter to Workers?
How can we know whether the ethical values bosses and employees say they have are the ones they *really* hold?. Employees who don’t share values with the company are more likely to be dissatisfied and leave. Sharing similar values with your organization is good for you and good for...
Does Exceptional Success Require Sacrificing Other Things?
It is widely accepted that exceptional success requires exceptional sacrifice, and this can undermine relationships and well-being. There are many examples of highly successful people who never seem to find happiness, but is this inevitable?. Recent research finds very few downsides to being extraordinarily successful, and it may in fact...
Why Do We Like Being “Liked”?
Much of what makes going viral exhilirating also makes it troubling. It is important to maintain one's personal values no matter what feedback we get from the outside world. Last month, my blog post on long-term relationships ("The Gray, Gritty Details of Long-Term Marriage") got picked up by Google’s newsfeed, and I got as many reads in one week (over 900,000) as I had in eight years of monthly posts combined. That is, if my average blog posting garners roughly 10,000 reads over time, and this one posting got over 90 times that.
Creating Healthy Interdependence in Your Relationship
Successful relationships are built on a solid foundation of safety in which our needs for security, trust, reliability, and nurturance are met. Interdependence means sharing your feelings and needs with a partner without fearing the relationship will end. Healthy interdependence is necessary for developing emotional intimacy in romantic relationships. Because...
Strengths Psychology: Boring or Exciting?
I was talking with a neighbor the other day, and I shared with him that the focus of my work is on people’s strengths. I knew the rest of what I was about to say was going to drift away to the sky. After I would say a few things about my research and about strengths practices, he would respond according to his automatic habits, “Oh, that’s interesting.”
What Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Means for Non-Parents
Some people who don't have children can feel like they don't belong in many commonplace environments, like at work and holiday gatherings. Ways to give non-parents a stronger sense of belonging include balancing family-centric events with ones that celebrate adult accomplishments. I sighed when I first saw a “B” added...
Improve Your Mood—Stay Off Social Media for a While
One study found that adults who use social media daily report less depression and anxiety after going cold turkey for seven days. In a survey of 1,500 Americans ages 16 to 24, half said they were envious of people who don’t use social media. Once a person returns to...
3 Strategies to Stop a Gaslighter in Their Tracks
Many people come to therapy second-guessing their view of reality after getting in a fight with their partner. They may say things like:. “Did he/she really say those things or am I re-writing history?”. “I’ve always tried to keep an open mind. Have I been wrong about myself this whole...
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
Free Will Isn't Independent of Biology, It's Enabled by It
Determinism is likely false; you are in control. Conscious intentions control the brain, and selves control conscious intentions. In my new book, Freely Determined: What the New Psychology of the Self Tells Us About How to Live, I argue that there is strong reason to doubt the truth of determinism. I also argue that people who believe in determinism may pay a grave price in their personal lives, because such beliefs undermine their own autonomous agency and well-being. Based on these arguments, I conclude that we should discard determinism altogether as a belief system. In contrast, free will (the ability to causally affect our own behavior) is likely fact.
