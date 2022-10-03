Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
This Weekend in the Arts: Oct. 6-8 First Friday Edition
If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the things going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.
Indianapolis Recorder
IndyGo unveils city’s 1st ‘super stop’
IndyGo hosted a ribbon cutting Oct. 3 for its latest project, the “super stop,” at the intersection of Delaware and New York streets. This $6.6 million dollar project combines multiple bus stops into one stop, which is intended to make the IndyGo bus experience smoother to navigate. The stop has a dedicated bus lane to keep the bus separate from regular traffic.
Indianapolis Recorder
City announces 2nd round of grants to address violence
Fifty organizations will receive more than $8.6 million in grants to address root causes of violent crime by investing in mental health resources and youth empowerment programs, city officials announced Oct. 6. The second round of funding from the Elevation Grant Program, previously known as the Violent Crime Reduction Grant...
Indianapolis Recorder
‘From Glory to Glory’: Free Church of God celebrates 100 years
Free Church of God will honor its 100-year anniversary the weekend of Oct. 22 with a banquet dinner and two church services. The theme for the centennial celebration is “From Glory to Glory.”. “We are taking the glory of the Free Church to another level,” said Mackcine Jordan, the...
Indianapolis Recorder
‘You have to stand strong in your beliefs’: How Black Protestant students navigate Catholic school
Wearing his khaki shorts and white polo shirt, 14-year-old Jayden Young, along with his classmates, attended a recent weekly Mass at Bishop Chatard High School. Though he said it was early in the morning and the grass was “freezing cold,” he and the other students who chose to participate got to their knees and prayed on the school’s football field.
